The World Health Organization brought us closer to a new vocabulary due to the appearance of mutations and variants of the Covid virus.

So far, five are listed as ‘worrisome’ and one of them, Delta, was the dominant variant for much of 2021, until the November appearance of Ómicron, considered much more contagious, but apparently not more lethal.

The death blow of the pandemic in Mexico

Mexico is one of the countries with the highest levels of excess mortality during the pandemic. In 2020, Mexico ranked third in a list of 41 countries, with a rate of 236 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants. Only Peru and Bulgaria surpass us.

According to official information for the years 2020-2021, the excess mortality until November 29, from all causes, was 644 thousand deaths, 47 percent more than expected.

The number of deaths associated with Covid-19, according to this portal is 448 thousand.

The hope of the Mexican vaccine

On April 13, the Government announced the start of clinical studies for the development of the Mexican vaccine against Covid-19, called Patria. The project had an initial investment of 150 million pesos.

This month, Conacyt launched the call to recruit volunteers for phase two of the vaccine to evaluate its use as a booster dose.

Post-pandemic recovery

As is the case worldwide, the Mexican economy is gradually recovering from the consequences left by the measures applied to control the pandemic. The report on the Mexico Situation, BBVA estimates that the Mexican economic recovery would be even slower than other Latin American countries.

Throughout 2021 some indicators showed that the possibility of a ‘V’ bounce might not occur. Among the factors that contributed to stalling the recovery are inflation, the exchange rate and, on the global stage, problems in the supply chain or the shortage of chips that impacted the automotive industry, for example.