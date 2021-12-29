Relay at Banco de México

In June, President López Obrador announced that Rogelio Ramírez de la O would be the new Secretary of the Treasury, replacing Arturo Herrera, who would be proposed to preside over the Governing Board of the Bank of Mexico.

Herrera’s candidacy was withdrawn in August, although Herrera found out until November. The new Executive proposal was the then Undersecretary of Finance, Victoria Rodríguez Ceja, who was confirmed by the Senate on December 2.

AMLO and his electrical reform

In October, President López Obrador sent the electricity industry reform initiative to Congress, which, among other things, aims to strengthen the Federal Electricity Commission.

As of January 17, an Open Parliament will be held that will conclude on February 15, and the discussion of the reform in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies could take place until June or July 2022.

The future of PEMEX

Petroleos Mexicanos has not been the giant that boosted national finances for a long time. In the most recent ranking of the 100 most important companies in Mexico prepared by Expansión, the oil company lost the place of honor for the first time since 1975, when it began the list.

Despite the difficulties faced by the company, especially after the blow that the oil price received during the pandemic, the López Obrador government maintains its bet on Pemex.

Historical flow of remittances

Between January and October 2021, remittances sent to Mexico totaled more than 42 billion dollars, a figure higher than everything that was received last year.

With the October report, the most recent from Banco de México, they accumulated 18 consecutive months on the rise.