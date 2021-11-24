The cryptocurrency wallet Exodus was officially integrated with SportX, an online sports betting and cryptocurrency platform, giving users the ability to bet on esports matches through smart contracts executed on the Polygon network.

The partnership, announced Tuesday, gives the more than 1 million Exodus users access to SportX’s decentralized sportsbook, where they can place bets on a wide range of sports and esports games using cryptocurrencies. The minimum stake is $ 5, denominated in USD Coin (USDC), which can be sent directly to the Exodus wallet or exchanged from any of the 138 cryptocurrencies it supports. All markets created, traded and settled on SportX are facilitated by the Polygon network.

Currently, SportX is authorized for use in Canada, South America, most European countries except France and the Netherlands, and most of Asia.

Esports, which refers to multiplayer video games that are played competitively in front of viewers, grew into a multi-billion dollar industry, with the entry in the market for mainstream developers like Halo.

What a statement from Halo. His return to esports has been incredible. Balanced maps, ranked play, and a multi-million dollar tournament circuit two weeks after launch. Bravo, Halo. And congratulations to OpTic for the first place.

Although the relationship between cryptocurrency and esports is still nascent, industry observers have identified a “special connection” between the two. Both communities share similar demographics and employ technologies that transcend geographic locations. The financialization of gambling, also known as GameFi, present new opportunities for the esports industry. (However, GameFi is not limited to the financialization of esports, but to digital gaming in general.)

Cryptocurrency exchanges, meanwhile, continue to expand their presence in the e-sports market, con FTX, directed by Sam Bankman-Fried, at the helm. In August, The derivatives exchange signed a seven-year agreement with Dolphin Entertainment to create non-fungible tokens targeting brands from various sectors, including esports. In June, FTX closed a $ 210 million naming rights deal with esports giant TSM.

