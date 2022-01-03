Exhibits KFC; "I just wanted my chicken with puree and they sent me gruel"

Social networks are the most used platforms in the world. Among this large number of users, there are many people who post complaints and complaints against some brands for the poor service they provide to their consumers. Such is the case of a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) consumer, who used her account on the social network Twitter to report poor service she received when buying food at the store.

The user identified as @ismybizzlee He reported that he bought a chicken with puree at KFC and what came to him as puree was pure liquid, which he compared to atole.

“No mames @KFC_MEXICO I just wanted to have my chicken for dinner with puree and they sent me atole,” says the woman’s tweet.

No mom @KFC_MEXICO I just wanted my chicken with puree for dinner and they sent me gruel 🥲💔 pic.twitter.com/BicbayDhmA – Darían ☀️ (@ismybizzlee) January 1, 2022

It is normal to see this type of complaint on digital platforms, since it is the medium that consumers see as easier for the brand or company to solve your problem.

As an example in In this case, the Kentucky Fried Chicken customer service contacted the user to solve the consumer’s problem.

“Greetings Darían, we appreciate you getting in touch with us, we want to regain your trust with us, please send us DM so that you can give us more details of what happened and your contact information. We will attend you as soon as possible!”, Says the published tweet . in the official KFC Mexico account.

Faced with this complaint, the Merca 2.0 team requested the brand’s position to find out their opinion on the matter. To date we have not received a response from the company.

Complaints in networks against KFC Mexico

Many complaints of a bad KFC consumer experience are posted on social media. From receiving raw or damaged food are the stories that some Internet users tell about the fast food brand.

A user who reported on Twitter that she ordered a chicken combo at the famous restaurant and what she received caused her outrage and disgust. “@KFC_MEXICO today I ordered 8 pieces of chicken and I just wanted to eat not to unleash another pandemic,” says the post accompanied by two images showing raw chicken.

The consumer experience is a field where many brands can fail if they are not aware of how they treat their customers.

According to its definition, the consumer experience is a very important term for brands. It is known as “Customer Experience” and is directly related to the points of contact such as the internet, social networks, the store, the employees and the customer service center that a consumer has with the brand. But above all, this term encompasses the entire experience that this contact generates and that clients exhibit.

Insights findasense data, detail that 85% of customer losses are related to a bad experience and 55% of them state that they are willing to pay more for a guaranteed good experience.

Furthermore, according to some surveys, only 1 in 26 dissatisfied customers complains; the rest are unsubscribed.

