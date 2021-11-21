Strength training is very broad and varied, including the use of weights, pulleys, rubber bands, chains or what interests us in this article, body weight.

That said, many people approach calisthenics not only because of the spectacle of seeing the control that can be acquired over the body but also because of how practical it is not to require too much material and even because of the possibility of training from home.

In this article we explain one Calisthenics routine with your body weight that you can do at home to strengthen your whole body.

Training design

Since we train at home with little material, we have opted for a fullbody or full body and circuit scheme.

Doing circuit training is useful to give each exercise and muscle group a homogeneous stimulus. In this way, the exercises or muscle groups that are worked at the end of the session do not see their stimulus reduced compared to the first ones.

Thus, we will carry out the first series of the first exercise and then move on to the first series of the next. When we do the last exercise, we rest for about two minutes and start again with the second series.

Let’s see how the routine is:

exercise series repetitions laugh break pike push-ups 5 8-20 1-3 dominated 5 8-20 1-3 pistol squats 5 8-20 1-3 tiger push-ups 4 8-20 1-3 door bicep curl 4 8-20 1-3 2′

The repetition range is wide so that each person adapts it to their level based on the indicated RIR.

Pike push-ups

Pike push-ups are a variant of push-ups that are performed maintaining a hip flexion raising it to the sky. This position places us with our back oriented obliquely towards the ground, so when it comes to pushing it with our arms, the work is transferred to our anterior deltoid, which is the shoulder flexor.

Try to keep your elbows pointed back. You should look like the head of an arrow, not a capital T.

Dominated

The movement should not start with an elbow bend. This will cause a too vertical trajectory and your shoulders will end up leading at the end of the movement. Instead initiates the movement by lowering the scapulae and allowing the chest to rise slightly first. After this small gesture, bend your elbows and try to climb towards the bar with your chest in front, making it finally touch the bar (or at least go in that direction) at approximately the height of the sternum.

Pistol squats

Before getting into the pistol squat we should be able to perform a traditional weightless squat with a full range of motion. Some time ago we talked about how the little flexibility of the ankle or hip can make us not able to go down, so this would be one of the key points to work on.

As indicated in the video, rehearse the pistol squat standing on a bench It gives us more freedom to move the leg that is free: it does not have to be always kept at 90 degrees, but we can “drop” it to make the movement easier.

Tiger push-ups

To carry out the push-ups in the tiger position, we will place our hands on the ground in such a way that the fingers point completely forward. In this way, when we carry out the eccentric phase we can go down to support the forearms, increasing the range of travel of the movement.

It is an advanced and complicated exercise so feel free to play with the support of your knees.

Door bicep curl

Although we have decided to display it on a door, it can also be done under a table and placing the palms of our hands on the edge of it. The mechanics are the same: accentuate the flexion of the elbow during the movement.

Images | iStock

Videos | Ninolift, Anabel Avila, Gregory Scott Fitness, Bodyweight Muscle, Benjamin Boudro