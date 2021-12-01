Executive vision for the business environment

During 2020, the world was shaken up by the COVID-19 pandemic and the business sector was no exception. According to the study “Mexico and the crisis of COVID-19 in the world of work: responses and challenges” of the International Labor Organization (ILO), it is estimated that, in June 2020, the unemployment rate rose 5.5 percent, impacting the financial health of many companies and corporations, both national and international.

Derived from this, aspects such as marketing digital, Fintech, the adoption of new technologies and the foray into new markets became essential tools for the business framework.

Data such as those already mentioned make companies, as well as educational institutions, reflect on the way in which professionals should prepare to face the challenges posed by such a fluctuating work environment and with increasingly specific demands.

In this regard, Banking and Commercial School (EBC) has understood the requirements posed by the current context. Reason why, the institution has decided to renew its offer of Executive Bachelor Degrees, in order to make them attractive for all those who seek to have an immediate job insertion, or for those who seek to professionalize their experience through a Bachelor’s degree. .

On this, Marcos E. González Limón, Director of Executive Degrees at the EBC, points out: “The world has changed, companies today require professional interventions that face various challenges […], as well as solving problems in the daily operation and in the management of information, resources and talent ”.

This offer is made up of three academic programs that integrate, in turn, two closely linked fields of knowledge, which will provide a comprehensive vision to the student: Bachelor of Administration and Marketing, Bachelor of Accounting and Finance, and Bachelor of Programming and Digital Transformation.

In the words of Teresa Quintana Rocha, Academic Director of the EBC, this action aims to “train professionals withThey are capable of exercising management roles in a wide variety of corporate organizations in different business areas, in order to strengthen their strategy or operation, in a changing and increasingly technological environment ”.

Bachelor’s degrees focused on employability

With the renewal of its Executive Degrees, the Banking and Commercial School seeks to provide new options for those who want to start their professional career in business, as well as for those who are already immersed in the world of work and want to access better opportunities, or , specialize in some area to offer strategic solutions in their companies.

Such programs were designed with the intention that the student obtain practical knowledge that can be applied immediately in real situations. On this, Teresa Quintana pointed out: “What we are offering with these degrees is a certain speed in the applicability of the knowledge they acquire. the students. They will know, promptly, how and where to use it, which will undoubtedly contribute to better growth within companies ”.

For his part, González Limón added: “These degrees will have an employability-oriented approach, which means that the operation of the program will begin with professionalizing subjects so that, upon completion of a certain number of subjects, students can obtain micro-credentials that endorse the knowledge”.

In this sense, these degrees present an added value for students, who, by completing certain blocks of subjects, will have the possibility of obtaining certificates with institutional value, which will contribute to potentiate their professional profile to begin their development or achieve better positions within of organizations.

It should be noted that, for its construction, the School has paid full attention to current needs, resorting to the support of renowned companies in the business and technology sector for the design of its subjects.

This is how the EBC provides an alternative for all those who are interested in having a quick and successful insertion in the business world, and enjoy all the benefits of studying in a specialized school, whose prestige of more than ninety years supports.

If you are interested in learning more about the new Executive Degrees of the Banking and Commercial School, we invite you to visit ebc.mx/ejecutives.