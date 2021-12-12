LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, Dec 12 (Reuters) – The Group of Seven on Sunday warned Russia of the enormous consequences and grave costs of an attack by President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters.

US intelligence services believe that Russia may be planning a multi-front offensive on Ukraine as early as next year, involving up to 175,000 troops.

The Kremlin denies it has any invasion plans and says the West is gripped by Russophobia. Moscow says NATO expansion threatens Russia and has contravened the guarantees it was given when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

At a meeting in the northern English city of Liverpool, G7 delegates were united in their condemnation of the Russian military escalation near Ukraine and called on Moscow to reduce tension.

“Russia should have no doubt that a new military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and grave cost,” said the draft declaration, confirmed by G7 sources.

“We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as the right of any sovereign state to determine its own future,” the draft added.

For Moscow, NATO’s growing embrace of a neighboring former Soviet republic – and what it considers a nightmare, the possibility that the alliance’s missiles in Ukraine will target Russia – is a “red line” that will not allow it to be crossed. .

Putin has demanded legally binding security guarantees that NATO will not expand further east or place its weapons near Russian territory; Washington has repeatedly said that no country can veto Ukraine’s hopes in NATO.

In 2014, Russia seized the Crimean peninsula in the Black Sea from Ukraine, prompting the West to impose sanctions on Moscow. The Kremlin reported Sunday that Putin told US President Joe Biden that Russian troops posed no threat and that Moscow was being demonized for moving troops into its own territory.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there were very serious conceptual differences between Russia and the United States over the “red lines.” The G7 is made up of the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Canada and the United States, and includes a representative from the European Union.

“We call on Russia to de-escalate, seek diplomatic avenues and fulfill their international commitments on transparency of military activities,” the G7 said in the draft. “We reconfirm our support for the efforts of France and Germany in the Normandy Format to achieve the full implementation of the Minsk Accords in order to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine.” (Written by Andy Bruce and Guy Faulconbridge Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky, edited in Spanish by Gabriela Donoso)