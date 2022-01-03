The unprecedented BMW M5 CS has put the icing on the cake for the German brand’s sports saloon like never before, setting a limit that is difficult for its rivals to overcome. But not by tuning specialists like the Germans at G-Power. Specializing in the Munich brand, they have left their mark on a more radical creation.

The new model strategy that BMW is applying is unique in its history. The firm has recovered the most sporty and glorious acronyms for an offer that comes to offer a performance on the circuit capable of surprising locals and strangers. It is no longer just the models with two-door bodywork, but it has also reached the saloons. The BMW M5 CS It was the first of many that will arrive in the following months and in generations of models.

The cherry on top of this generation of the BMW 5 Series has set the bar very high for its competitors, although they are not very keen to exceed this level. Except for surprise before they finish their commercial life cycle, they will not attack the M5 CS, although those who have done so are the preparers specialized in tuning. This time, they are other Germans, with the G-Power G5M CS Bi-Turbo. Accustomed to their usual aggressiveness with the “Hurricane” special editions, it is worth saying that this time they have been more than restrained.

The G-Power G5M CS Bi-Turbo does not show aesthetically what it can really offer

The G-Power G5M CS Bi-Turbo pushes the M5 CS to unexpected limits

The essence has practically changed compared to the production M5 CS, beyond an aerodynamic package with a front bumper with new shapes in the air intakes, and a carbon fiber hood with extra ventilation, in addition to the rear spoiler with a lowered center section. The forged alloy wheels are new, in double-spoke ‘Hurricane RR’ or multi-spoke ‘Hurricane RS’ type design. Both options are 21-inch and wrapped in high-performance tires measuring 285 / 30R21 at the front and 295 / 30R21 at the rear.

The latter are also available in 20 inches with 275 / 35R20 and 285 / 35R20 tires. What’s more, the four tailpipes are also larger, each 100 millimeters in diameter. The truth is that the most interesting thing about this project is under the hood and manifests itself in the performance on the road. Those from G-Power offer the “GP-700” kit that only contains software to increase the maximum power of the 4.4-liter V8 biturbo to a maximum power of 700 hp 850 Nm of torque.

The second level is the «GP740» and adds a «GP Deeptone» sports exhaust system, with which the power amounts to 740 hp and torque at 900 Nm. The third level, the «GP-780» has the two previous ones and new collectors with what the figures increase again until 780 hp and 950 Nm. The fourth level is called «GP-820» which reaches 820 hp and 1000 Nm of pair. If it is not enough already, for those who want more, the kit «GP-900» breaks a record with 900 hp and 1050 Nm of torque. Five packages moving in a price range from 2.495 Euros to 59.500 Euros, plus the price of the M5 CS, so you can already count …