The company of the famous Korean group, BTS, will take legal action against the new cryptocurrency Army Coin after the creators have used its image without their consent and wanting to link the cryptocurrency with the musical group.

The ARMY Coin cryptocurrency was released by Bitget Exchange on October 25 through its account on the Twitter digital platform. However, the commotion and controversy comes when the same company reports on its website that the new cryptocurrency is related to the BTS and apart from using its image without any permission admitted by the music band.

Given this, Hybe, which is a recognized South Korean company dedicated to entertainment, decided to take legal action against Bitget Exchange since what it is doing became an illegal act.

In addition to making use of the image of the BTS, the name itself of the digital currency also refers to what the fandom of the group is. ARMY is the identifying name of the loyal fans of the Korean band. Although Army translated into Spanish means “army”, each acronym for the fan club has a meaning and is Adorable Representative MC for Youth. This identifying name was released in 2013 by the band itself shortly after its launch.

In the press release released by the HYBE company, it disclosed that “Currently, it has been confirmed that the coin is recruiting merchants by distributing false information that the coin is’ made for BTS ‘and’ exists to maximize the BTS ‘earnings. If you have suffered financial damage, report it immediately to an investigation or reporting agency, such as the nearest police station. “

In addition, the problem becomes greater because however, the company dedicated to cryptocurrencies located in Singapore, published on its website “This coin exists for the benefit of BTS. ARMY coin’s goal is to take care of BTS members for life, so they don’t have to worry about surviving, but can do whatever they want. “

To clarify the rumors and people will not be carried away by false claims, from his web portal, Hybe said: “We disclose that we have no affiliation with this cryptocurrency and that it was issued without any discussion with us. Furthermore, it is revealed that the portrait of BTS used to promote the cryptocurrency was made without any consultation with Big Hit Music, the agency. We are currently reviewing legal infringements, including infringement of the artist’s portrait rights, without consulting the company, and will take all legal action against infringements and violations. “

So far the Bitget Exchange team has not reported offering any information about it, unlike the HYBE team that clarified the situation three days after the news of the new digital currency came to light. Even the currency does not appear in the quotes section of the exchange’s website.

