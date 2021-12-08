Exchange listings and mainnet launch skyrocket SUPER, PBR and BTT prices

The crypto market was lively again on December 7 after the overall space rebounded from the December 3 Bitcoin (BTC) price drop. Currently, the bulls are aiming for the price of BTC to break above the support / resistance level of $ 52,000 and Ether (ETH) is attempting to rally back to $ 4,400, but both assets are encountering setbacks at the overhead resistance.

Even with BTC and ETH consolidating, the change in sentiment from traders has been a boon for altcoins and many have seen gains in excess of 50% in the last 24 hours.

The 7 coins with the highest price change in 24 hours. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that some of the tokes that rose the most in the last 24 hours were SuperFarm (SUPER), PolkaBridge (PBR) and BitTorrent (BTT).

SuperFarm comes to Coinbase

SuperFarm is a cross-chain protocol that combines decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFT) to create an ecosystem in which NFT creators, collectors, and traders can interact in an open marketplace.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that, After hitting a low of $ 1.02 on December 6, SUPER’s price rose 81% to a daily high of $ 1.81 on December 7, just as its daily trading volume soared 500% to $ 323 million.

4-hour chart of the SUPER / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

SUPER’s price spike comes after the token was listed on Coinbase alongside PolkaStarter (POLS) and Spell Token (SPELL).

PolkaBridge opens registration for IDOs

PolkaBridge is a decentralized multichain protocol designed to function as the main bridge between Polkadot and other networks. The platform also supports an “all-in-one” platform that includes an automated market maker (AMM) with yield farming, loans, token launch pads, prediction markets, and an NFT market.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that after hitting a low of $ 0.85 on December 6, the price of PBR catapulted 99.4% to hit a daily high of $ 1.71 on December 7, when its 24-hour trading volume increased 80% to $ 10.2 million.

The rapid turn in the price of PBR comes as the platform opened registration for several initial decentralized exchange offerings (IDOs) that require users to block at least 10,000 PBR tokens in order to qualify for an allocation.

BitTorrent prepares for the launch of its mainnet

BitTorrent is a well-established torrent and peer-to-peer file-sharing platform that has taken a turn toward a more decentralized design in the last two years after integrating into the Tron ecosystem.

VORTECS ™ data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro began to spot a bullish outlook for BTT on December 4, ahead of the recent price spike.

The VORTECS ™ Score, exclusive to Cointelegraph, is an algorithmic comparison of historical and current market conditions derived from a combination of data points including market sentiment, trade volume, recent price movements and activity in Twitter

VORTECS ™ Score (green) vs. MTB price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro

As seen in the chart above, the VORTECS ™ Score for BTT climbed into the green zone on December 4 and peaked at 82 around 29 hours before the price rose 75% the following day.

BTT’s momentum comes as the project is making final preparations for the launch of the BitTorrent Chain mainnet, which will include a token redenomination plan in which current BTT holders will receive 1,000 new BTT tokens for each old BTT. that they have in their wallet.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization currently stands at $ 2.384 trillion and Bitcoin’s dominance index is 40.7%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Each investment and commercial movement involves a risk, you must carry out your own research when making a decision.

