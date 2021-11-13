With the update this Friday of the Covid-19 Epidemiological Traffic Light, for the first time 31 of the 32 entities in the country will be green, due to “low” risk, and only Baja California will be orange, due to “medium” risk.

The Ministry of Health also registered 242 new deaths from Covid-19 for a total of 290,872 confirmed deaths, in addition to another 3,353 cases to reach 3 million 841,661 detected infections.

Of this last figure, 22,874 are active cases, which have presented symptoms during the last 14 days and account for 0.6% of the total since the arrival of the pandemic in Mexico. In addition, 3 million 202,777 people have been recovered.

With the new figures, the country’s epidemic curve continues to decline in the third wave – with a 22% weekly decline in infections – and is approaching its lowest point.

The average occupation of general beds in the country’s hospitals is 17% and 15% for intensive care beds.

With regard to deaths, Mexico City, the focus of the pandemic, accumulates about 18% of all deaths nationwide.

Also read: Putin advocates for global unity in the face of the threat of more dangerous strains of Covid-19

Covid-19 vaccine reaches 84%

The authorities also indicated that the vaccination program, which includes all those over 18 years of age, accumulates more than 129.47 million doses applied, adding 263,484 during the last day.

So far, 75.3 million people over the age of 18 have at least one dose. That is, 84% of the total adult population.

Of that total vaccinated, 84% (63.09 million) have received the complete scheme.

Yesterday, Thursday, Mexico received 588,510 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Since the end of December 2020, 162.94 million doses of the US vaccines from Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, Britain’s AstraZeneca, Russia’s Sputnik V, and China’s CanSino and Sinovac have arrived in Mexico.

The Mexican government has widely exceeded its expectations, since it estimated that by the end of the year it would reach 150 million doses received.

With information from EFE

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed