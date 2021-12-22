If you like Dark Souls, this title interests you.

The indie panorama of Spanish games had one of its most important events on December 21, since it took place the 2021 PlayStation Talents Awards Gala, the celebration of an event that serves as a showcase for the small studios that are part of its ecosystem and that demonstrate that we can find great pearls of talent among the teams that are participating. In fact, many titles captured the attention of viewers, although if there is one that rose above the rest, it was the game that won the award for best title of the year, Dark Life: Excalibur, the Souls-Like that Zero Studios is preparing for the Next-Gen.

Of course, there is no doubt that the game has generated a lot of interest, and we found most interesting aspects in its mechanics, visual aspect and artistic design. The game also opts for a setting that combines aspects of the Middle Ages with Norse mythology, and with what we have seen in its trailer, it leaves us with very good expectations for its premiere next year 2022. There is no doubt that next year it will be one of the most anticipated Spanish video games. With good reason, the Award has also been won Best Press Game.

As we have said before, Dark Life: Excalibur is one of the titles that more attention has garnered at the 2021 PlayStation Talents Awards gala. Zero Studios has managed to take a genre that enjoys great popularity today and, despite the difficulties it may have for an indie studio, the images show quite a promising title. In any case, we will still have to wait a while, since, without a final departure date, we will still have to wait to see when in 2022 does this game arrive on PlayStation 5.

