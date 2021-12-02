Exatlón could eliminate Tanya Nuñez this Sunday (Photo: Instagram / @ exatlonmx)

As with each edition of Exatlon Mexico, the expectation regarding eliminations and contestants winning the rewards is usually very high, so some people on social networks create accounts specifically to spread supposed previews of the show.

It should be noted that the origin of these is unknown. spoilers And although sometimes the rumors are “right”, it is information not confirmed by the television station that could be just a coincidence.

According to various spoiler pages, the fourth contestant eliminated next Sunday. December 5th would Tanya nuñez, the athlete is 25 years old and is a member of the Pathfinders team, represented in blue.

She is Tanya Nuñez (Photo: Instagram / @ tanyalnc)

According to the page of Aztec TV, Tanya decided to participate in the fifth season because she started out as a fan of the contestants of Exatlón México in its first edition.

The sports career of the sprinter is made up of several awards and international competitions such as U-20, in addition to having competed in 100 and 200 meters and was involved in several disputes of the National Commission for Physical and Sports Culture.

Among his recognitions are the following:

Blue team posing after winning the tribute to “The Human Torch” (Photo: Instagram / @ exatlonmx)

–Participation in National Olympics from 2006 to 2014.

-Medals of Gold in National Olympics (2006, 2007, 2008, 2014, 2015 and 2016).

-Participation in Central American Games achieving Silver medal in El Salvador (2007).

On the other hand, Tanya studied Communication and Media Production at the Universidad de las Américas in Puebla as well as a master’s degree in Business Administration.

This program is transmitted through the Azteca Uno signal at a time of Monday to Thursday at 7:30 p.m.s, while deletions occupy the space of the Sundays at 8:00 p.m.

Exatlon 2021 blue team (Photo: Instagram / @ exatlonmx)

Exatlón México can also be enjoyed on the official website of TV Azteca and in the free application for mobile phones Recently this program He surprised his fans with unexpected news, because in the next few days one of the former participants most loved by the spectators will return to the mythical beaches, it is nothing more and nothing less than Zudikey Rodríguez, who will join as a reinforcement of the team “Guardians”.

The well-known sports reality caused a sensation on social networks after it was announced this morning, in Come the weekend joy, that the Mexican public will be able to once again enjoy the incredible tours of “La Gacela”, nickname attributed to the native of Valle de Bravo, State of Mexico for its incredible speed.

A few chapters ago, a member of the red team suffered a severe injury. The rush of Jahir ocampo for being faster and the tension of that The Rubbing was at stake were two factors that probably caused the competitor’s distraction and, therefore, his accident.

Zudikey could return (Capture: @ vengalaalegriatva / instagram)

As soon as the competitor got out of the water, he had to quickly climb a wooden structure and push himself to reach a metal platform which I would bridge to the next module.

Nevertheless, Jahir Ocampo released the structure early and although he did manage to propel himself, he got up at the wrong moment and the platform hit his headAs soon as he received the impact, he fell into the water.

Once he noticed the pain in his head, Ocampo he put his hands to the area of ​​the hit and she stopped to take a breath, probably evaluating whether she felt capable of continuing to complete the circuit, an action that she discarded as soon as she noticed that she was bleeding.

“The truth is that it was a very fast blow, but very hard. I felt my head buzz and at that moment I grabbed my head and it was full of blood”, would later express.

