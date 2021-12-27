Exact date for the arrival of The Batman to HBO Max

It won’t be long before the premiere of The Batman, And let’s hope that the pandemic is not going to affect its theatrical release even more. The good news is that the film will eventually reach HBO Max, and we already know exactly the date when you will be able to enjoy it through this platform streaming.

As part of a new interview with Vox’s Recode, Jason Kilar, CEO of WarnerMedia, confirmed that The batman will be available in HBO Max 46 days after its release in theaters, that is, it reaches streaming the April 19, 2022.

Remember when the movies would hit HBO, which was eight to nine months after they were released in theaters. The Batman will be available 46 days later on HBO Max. This is a drastic change from how things were in 2016, 2017, 2018. “

Kilar reiterated that this same rule will also apply to other projects of Dc comicsincluding Black Adam and The Flash, which will come to HBO Max six weeks after its theatrical release. According to the executive, this is part of his strategy to attract more subscribers to the platform.

The batman will be released in theaters on March 4, 2022, and in addition to showing us what the first years of Bruce wayne as the watcher of Gotham city, We will also know the origin story for Gatúbela.

Editor’s note: The Batman is definitely shaping up to be one of the best superhero movies in recent years, and boy does that say a lot. The Christopher Nolan trilogy set the bar quite high and although Ben Affleck’s career as the vigilante was very short, fans were very satisfied with his performance. Let’s hope Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson stand out.

Via: ComicBook