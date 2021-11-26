This week reports emerged that Amazon Studios was in the process of acquiring the rights to produce a television series of Mass Effect in live-action, which thrilled a large number of fans of the series. However, someone who does not share the sentiment is David gaider, who was the lead writer for Bioware a few years ago and worked on all three Dragon Age games.

“I am relieved to see that the agreement Mass Effect / Amazon is for a potential TV series and not a movie”Revealed the ex-main writer of Bioware through his Twitter account. “Still the possibility (as for Dragon Age) makes me feel a little sorry for others”Continues the writer, saying he can’t get excited like some franchise fans.

David Gaider’s explanation of the Why a Mass Effect or Dragon Age Adaptation Couldn’t Work it is simple, and it is due to the interactive nature of our protagonists. In both Mass Effect and Dragon Age the personality and actions of the main character depend entirely on the player, so there is no single mold on which to base the character for a live-action adaptation.

“These protagonists are designed to be a bit like a blank canvas, one that players fill in with their decisions.”. These types of experiences do not work in a passive medium such as film or television, as producers must choose a specific path for the story and follow it. “They are not doing it just for the fans, those who already know the story.”, Clarifies Gaider, because Mass Effect production would seek to reach a wider audience.

The Mass Effect Legendary Edition It came this year to offer us the best way to play the original Mass Effect trilogy on modern consoles, so EA’s interest in giving visibility to the franchise is clear. Rumors of a Mass Effect movie or series are already several months old, and it is suspected that Henry Cavill would play Shepard.