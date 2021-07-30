eVTOL for personal transport, here is its key innovation

Would you ride what is called eVTOL today? A new project aims to make this means of transport a valid option for personal use. </p><div>

In the coming years, mobility seems to be focused, especially, on 2 fundamental areas; the electrification of the automobile fleet and the standardization of so-called autonomous driving systems. Now, what to say about the other possible alternatives to move personally? The truth is that many other options are not expected.

The scooter, the bicycle or the scooter seem to be the other ways that we will have to move through the urban environment. Now, what if you could move to the other end of the city by air? No, we are not referring to the classic helicopter. In reality, we are thinking about the so-called eVTOL. They are propeller-based means of transport that have been created for the transport of the future.

The production cost of eVTOLs is very high due to the lack of economies of scale

Now, can we really find models with these characteristics valid for one, 2 or 3 passengers? Up to this point, we had seen how this proposal made sense if it housed a group of people. After all, it’s about a proposal with a very high production cost, so its amortization could only come if it is used to offer service to dozens of people per trip.

Now, without a doubt, a new project has shown us that personal transport through an eVTOL could be feasible. It is one of the means of transport that could have a greater potential in ecological mobility that is to come. In fact, its development is already underway, which means that it has a number of qualities that deserve to be considered.

Let us see, therefore, to what extent this technology can gain a foothold in the market in the coming years, what is the technology it houses and, of course, why we are dealing with a product that stands out, above all, for have a differential design with respect to its theoretical competence. And you, would you ride an experimental product based on 4 propellers?

eVTOL for personal transport, this is the most outstanding project

The first thing that catches the attention of a project of these characteristics is its size. While we are used to seeing how this potential means of transport has a cabin of considerable dimensions, this time we see a cabin designed so that only one person can sit. It is, therefore, a completely disruptive project.

As can be read in the specialized portal New Atlas, this bet, on an aesthetic level, directly collides with any other project that is designed to perform such a function. In this particular case, Next UAS company is convinced that this type of eVTOL it could become the private car of the future. Can you imagine being able to store a vehicle of this class in your garage space?

The iFly is designed to be an alternative to personal road transport

The iFly, which is how this curious device is called, has a total of 4 arms that have their corresponding propellers. Its handling is very simple, but the truth is that it is designed so that can perform self-piloted driving. This, however, is not close to being implemented. So much so that there are still a series of legal barriers to its staging.

After all, his measurements are very contained. In fact, although it may appear larger in the image above, has a height of about 2 meters. Under that precept, it could easily be stored in a conventional parking lot. Even so, it seems unlikely that the current garages could, in the next few years, become a kind of hangar for eVTOL.

A bright future that will have to deal with legal barriers

One of the peculiarities of this technology is that it is intended to support the legal loopholes present in the standard. In this way, it would be possible take flights by people who lacked specific titles to carry out movements through the air. If achieved, it would be a new example of how technology advances the legal system.

In the United States, in order to qualify as an ultralight without additional requirements, this eVTOL should have a total weight of less than 115 kilograms. In addition, it should be able to circulate at a maximum speed of less than 104 km / h. Will it meet these requirements so that anyone without a specific degree can move freely through the urban environment through the air?

There will be wait a while yet to see how it progresses this project. Even so, it is striking to see how its small size would not prevent it from making certain trips around the city. And you, would you dare to ride one? What’s more, would you buy one if you had the opportunity in a few years? It is too early to be able to find answers to these questions.