LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) – A massive march promoted and led by former President Evo Morales entered La Paz on Monday after a seven-day walk in support of leftist President Luis Arce, who a year after taking power is going through a bad moment after tough opposition protests.

Arce headed the column on a cold and rainy morning along with Morales (2006-2019) who promised to “burst La Paz” on his entry to this capital. The opposition has denounced that public officials reinforce the demonstration that will end after noon with a rally in a central square in this capital.

Called the “march for democracy”, its promoters have denounced alleged preparations by the opposition to destabilize the government. The pro-government march seeks to demonstrate strength and unity after the anti-government protests of two weeks ago that forced the president to repeal disputed laws.

“This march is organized by Morales because he wants to return to the political arena; he is seeking his rehabilitation, it is not in favor of Arce, ”said opposition deputy Luis Alberto Astorga.

Morales is president of the ruling Movement for Socialism (MAS) – which controls the majority of the Legislative Assembly – and remains active in politics, which has led opponents to accuse him of influencing the Arce government.