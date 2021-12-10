The 2021 Game Awards ceremony presented us with great revelations, of which we can focus on the fact that Focus Entertainment and Flying Wild Hog showed us the first advance with gameplay of their dark fantasy video game combined with the action of the westerns, Evil West.

Something that has caught our attention is that, in the first stage of The Game Awards 2021, the game puts us in the boots of a hunter of vampires and demons, who is determined to end them to ensure the survival of the humanity.

Best of all, as shown in the trailer, combat and weapons make this experience a tremendous action-packed frenetic game, in which you must use both your skills and your weapon upgrades.

We must mention that, for all shooter fans who want to enjoy this installment, Evil West will arrive sometime in 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and PC through Steam, so that we will have to wait a little longer.

According to its own platform in the Steam virtual store, Evil West presents us with a dark threat that consumes the Old West. Solo or co-op, battle in style in visceral and explosive combat against bloodthirsty monstrosities. Eradicate the vampire hordes with your lightning-powered gauntlet and become a superhero from the Wild West.