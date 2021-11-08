In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

With a world full of tools, it is sometimes difficult to know which one is the best for us. If we want to do some DIY, we are going to have to screw a lot. The best way could be an electric screwdriver.

These tools have been around for a long time and can be very useful to get work done on an ongoing basis. They are not only used in the home, but also in companies or assembly lines.

If you want to know more about these gadgets, we will teach you everything you need to know. In addition, we will advise you some models that will surely help you.

What is an electric screwdriver?

An electric screwdriver is a compact tool, similar to a drill, that use your motor to help us screw. This is done thanks to a mandrel or mouth that will hold a point chosen by us, which will coincide with the screw with which we are going to work.

They are usually not very large machines that work at a not very high level of revolutions, although always higher than what our hand can reach. In fact, one of its main advantages is that we won’t have to overexert ourselves with our hands, since the machine will do everything for us.

It must also be said that most of these devices are battery powered, making it easy to handle and take them with you. They are the best friends when it comes to getting into tight places due to their size and mobility.

Of course, they have certain limitations. Being more domestic machines, they do not usually have enough force to screw on any surface. Masonry could resist and could even damage them, you have to know that they are not tools for any situation.

Types of electric screwdriver

There are two main aspects of this power tool. They both play the same roleBut there are important differences in how they work and their preferred purpose. We can divide them into cordless screwdrivers and impact screwdrivers.

Cordless screwdrivers.- These are the most common electric screwdrivers. Are small, handy and perfect for driving screws of common sizes. They are affordable and often come in handy for any home. The only points against that we can find is that they do not have much power.

Impact drivers.- These types of models are often used professionally. They work differently, since instead of screwing with twist, they do it through repeated application on the perpendicular axis of the screw.

They are more powerful and expensive, but can help us screw into masonry without drilling first. As we say, they are not advisable for the home, since they are used in much harder work, with larger screws and thick surfaces.

Factors to take into account

In this type of machine there are a series of characteristics that must be analyzed. Being DIY tools, there are some specialties that we will see below.

Power.- This is always one of the basic themes. It all depends on the battery voltage. The higher the voltage, the more powerful the cordless drill will be. Although this also affects its price. They can be found at 3.6V, which is fine, but the best ones can go up to 12V.

RPM.- The Revolutions Per Minute that an electric screwdriver can achieve is what allows a screw to drive into wood or other surface. They can generally be find 180rpm machines, which seems to us the minimum advisable. The best ones can double this mark, but they cost more.

Battery.- Being cordless, these power tools need a good battery to work. The best ones are the lithium ones, since they have more autonomy and they recharge more quickly. They are also lighter, so they are all improvements. It is important to say that not all have a charger head.

Tips and accessories.- Obviously, the more accessories the screwdriver includes, the better. Sets with many tips usually come with briefcases. This makes it easier to store the machine and its accessories.

Autonomy.- As they are machines that use battery, we should look for a model that we do not have to charge continuously. The best electric screwdrivers can last more than one hour of continuous work. In addition, many have a quick charge function, which is always a plus.

Best electric screwdrivers on the market

As we have already seen what these machines can offer us, we are going to advise you on some models. These are based on the factors we have discussed above and are good value for money.

Needless to say, there are many more options on the market, but these are from good brands and are affordable. Not to mention its characteristics, which have seemed adequate to us.

Black & Decker 84400, a very cheap option with virtues

This electric screwdriver is not only at a good price, but it also has a unique chuck. What makes it so special is that It is designed to fit certain accessories such as screws, hex keys or Allen keys.

Too can use usual tips. This makes it an excellent tool for assembling and disassembling all types of furniture.

Its 3.6 V battery has a capacity of 1.5 Ah, which is enough for a work session. It doesn’t take long to charge despite not having fast charging, being ready in an estimated time of 1 to 3 hours.

It charges through its USB connector. Although it comes with the cable, it has no head for the same, with what we will have to get one, or use one that we have at home.



This little screwdriver will help you to assemble any piece of furniture. It incorporates an innovative special chuck that can electrically drive all types of hexagonal keys, in addition to the standard screwdriver bits. It also has enough autonomy so that it does not leave you lying down. Read: European Union seeks that all manufacturers unify charging by USB-C

It can reach a speed of 180 rpm. This, coupled with the force it can generate with each turn, will allow you to screw up to 3 times faster than a hand tool.

It can be achieved by 26.05 euros. It is a very good price for a good brand device. It has its mistakes, but you can’t ask for more for that cost.

Einhell TC-SD, the most affordable option with better quality

This brand is specialized in making quality power tools. This one in particular has a 3.6 V battery, which is enough for any household task.

It also has a power of 1.3 Ah, which will allow us to work comfortably, but without exceptionally lengthening it over time. As a detail, the battery also powers an LED light quite powerful that will help us to see better the place where we are working.

It must also be said that they have made an effort in terms of construction and ergonomics. Not only is its handle comfortable, but can change position, going from pistol mode to a straighter position, which allows us to use it in narrower places.

Its chuck or mouth also offers us an extra security thanks to its magnetic base. By having a magnetic piece inside, the tips will not move when we place them.



With this electric screwdriver you can carry out any DIY task that you propose. It has a two-position handle that will make any job more comfortable. It also has a 3.6 V battery that will give you all the power you need to screw even in dark places, illuminated with its LED light.

Finally, it can be appreciated that, despite its price, it comes with several tips. A total of 6 tips that should be used for most of the screws that we find for the most common jobs.

It can be purchased for 24 euros, although you can find deals for less. It is, without a doubt, one of the best options if you don’t want to spend a lot.

Bosch IXO, a sixth generation well prepared

The Bosch gear is well known for making good quality appliances. This model has been on the market for six generations, continuously improving to bring us the best possible experience.

It is a compact machine, with a somewhat peculiar design, but that does not prevent it from having good capabilities. It is created to be quite powerful despite its size, being able to comply with demanding surfaces.

Its 1.5 Ah battery gives us enough time for a fix. In addition, if the battery runs out, we can recharge it to 100% in 3 hours thanks to your charging station or via USB cable.

The most notable improvement in this new generation is based on its rotational capacity. It can reach 215 rpm, being one of the electric screwdrivers with the highest capacity in this price range.



This sixth generation electric screwdriver will offer us an unparalleled turning speed thanks to its 215 rpm. It has speed control and can be charged from its charging station or via USB cable with ease. It’s also compatible with other Bosch accessories that will let you use it outside of DIY, giving you more tools in one.

It also includes its own LED light, for the darkest areas. Furthermore, it is compatible with other brand accessories that allow us to use it in other areas such as a spice mill or corkscrew.

It costs a little more, its price being 58.76 euros. It is a quality device that will help us in any situation.

Bosch GSR 12-V 15, the fastest on the list

Again this brand teaches us that they are one of the best when it comes to making power tools. This screwdriver offers us superior quality, with professional performance thanks to its power and autonomy.

Includes two 12 V and 2 Ah batteries, with enough capacity to tighten 1,000 screws per load. You can choose between 2 speeds of rotation being the first of 400 rpm and the second of 1,300 rpm. As we say, a professional capacity.

Although it is a little larger than the average in this type of device, it has an optimal and comfortable handling. It has a small LED light and can be used in tight places.

In fact, brings a multitude of accessories, with 25 screwdriver bits that will help us in our tasks. But it can also be used as a drill, since 14 other bits included for wood and metal.

It can be achieved by 113.99 euros. Also, we can get a briefcase of Amazon Exclusive where to put all the accessories. This is a safe purchase.



This electric screwdriver has a 12 V and 2 Ah battery that will allow you to work long hours without discharging it. In fact, it has an ECP system to avoid total discharge and can reach 1300 rpm at its maximum speed. It is a professional quality machine that can help you with everything you need at home or at work.

To mount shelves or make a quick fix, one of these electric screwdrivers will greatly facilitate our work. Less effort and more power means more free time after repairs.

If you want a device that helps you, go looking for the one that best suits you. Remember that you may need other types of tools, but this is a great start to become a DIY master.