The battle returns to the fore with Battlefield 2042. The title is just a few days away, so November 19 is marked in red in the calendar. However, as usual in Electronic Arts, we will have the opportunity to get the glove ahead of time.

The early access of the DICE title It can be enjoyed starting tomorrow, November 12. Here’s everything you need to play before launch on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC:

When and how to play Battlefield 2042 Early Access

As we say, tomorrow, Friday, November 12, we will be able to jump onto the playing field and users of PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC will be able to participate if they meet any of these conditions. The first option is have purchased the Gold or Ultimate edition of Battlefield 2042, which are worth 99.99 euros and 119.99 euros, respectively.

If you don’t want to shell out such a high amount, you can choose to subscribe to EA Play, although you will be limited to a 10 hour trial only. On the other hand, we have EA Play Pro that lets us play without limits, although it is available exclusively for PC users.

Battlefield 2042 Early Access Start Time

The time for early access to begin is from 09:00 am in Spain (02: 00h in CDMX). In the Canary Islands it will be unlocked from 08:00 local time. You can now start to pre-download.

EA Play subscriptions

The Electronic Arts service is a way of accessing a huge catalog of the company, being able to play dozens of sagas and franchises Of the same. In the case of PS5 and PS4 players, they can become members for a month for 3.99 euros. For Xbox users, the cost is the same.

It is important to emphasize that for Microsoft systems players and more specifically, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, EA Play is already included in the plan at no cost.

If you are one of those who will play on PC, the new option is EA Play Pro, an exclusive Origin format on this platform. You can also opt for the 3.99 euros per month, although you will only be left with the 10-hour trial. If you want full access, the cost will be 14.99 euros.

Here are the minimum and recommended requirements to enjoy the game on PC. Battlefield 2042 It will have Nvidia’s own visual technologies and it has also detailed some of the maps in which we can play.