Generally the ping is lower if we connect by cable. This is precisely one of the limitations of wireless networks and sometimes, if the circumstances are not good, we can have a high enough latency that prevents us from playing correctly on the Internet.

If we mention one of the most important factors when playing online, that is the ping or latency . Basically it is the time measured in milliseconds that an action takes to reach the destination server. For example, in an online soccer game, it would be the time it takes from when we hit the ball until the other player receives it on their device. However, there are tricks to improve ping.

To the play online it is essential that the connection works correctly. This will allow that there are no cuts, that we can access games without problems and that, in short, everything goes well. But of course, sometimes this is not possible. It will depend on the contracted speed, the number of connected devices, the router, the use we make of the connection … And yes, it can also influence whether we play over Wi-Fi or cable.

Stability

The stability issues They can also be a point to consider and where the Ethernet cable wins. It is a fact that Wi-Fi networks do not always work as we would like. For example if we are far from the router and that causes outages to occur continuously.

To play on the Internet it is essential that there is good stability. If we have those cuts or those moments in which the connection does not go well, we could have problems entering a game or even exit one automatically by not being able to connect with the server.

Comfort

But, which of the two cases offers more comfort to users to play online? Without a doubt, Wi-Fi in this case is better. We will be able to use our computer, console or any device, regardless of whether we are right next to the router or a cable to connect it. Of course, you can always take the connection to other rooms.

This may even be necessary in some cases. For example if we are in a room where we do not have an Ethernet cable available and we do not want to create a network installation. Of course, you have to be aware of the limitations of playing online over Wi-Fi.

Be able to use more devices

Also keep in mind that not all devices are supported over Wi-Fi or over Ethernet. In the latter case, especially, fewer devices are compatible. Let’s think of a tablet or a mobile. We’re going to connect only wirelessly.

Therefore, if we want to use more devices, the Wi-Fi option would win. On the one hand, compatibility. But on the other hand also the possible limitations with the ports of the router or access point, since we will not be able to connect as many computers as we want by cable.

In short, as a conclusion we can say that these are the main points to take into account to play online via Wi-Fi or cable. Generally speaking, whenever possible it will be better to play over Ethernet. It will offer more stability, less latency, and higher speed under normal circumstances. On the other hand, Wi-Fi may be necessary at certain times, such as when we do not have access to a network cable or the equipment is not compatible.