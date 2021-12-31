Starting to run, like any other sport, is a challenge that many people set themselves at the beginning of the year. Despite this, it is also a purpose that usually disappears in a short time because, although it may seem like an easy sport, it is not so easy.

Stiffness, fatigue, pain … all this makes the person tend to stop this practice; so we are going to explain everything you need to start running and not leave it on the way.

Nike Project Reduce Injuries to Runners

How to heat?

To run correctly we have to pay close attention to our whole body. We will start with our ankles and calves, our knees and quadriceps and finally hips, arms, shoulders, etc.

Warming up all the muscles will allow us increase blood flow, improving our running performance, making us more flexible and less prone to injury.

Ankle, calf and tibialis

For the ankle, we will perform inversion and eversion movements. We will also do plantar flexion and dorsiflexion in order to, in addition to warm up the ankle, warm up the calf and the tibialis.





Knees, quadriceps and hamstrings

Knee flexion and extension will target the quads, hamstrings, and knee.

Knees, quadriceps and hips

Performing knees to the chest will promote increased blood flow in the quadriceps and hips.

Hips and glutes

Here we will do hip abductions and adductions (for example with a rubber band), it will be more than enough to warm up this area.

Arms and shoulders

For these muscle groups we will perform elbow flexion and extension and shoulder circumductions.

Neck

Performing flexion and extension of the neck will allow us to finally finish the warm-up and increase the flow of blood to our entire body.

How to run properly?

Good overall technique is needed to run well, so we explain how to do it at various points here.

Heating

Although we have previously discussed how to heat correctly, it is necessary to explain again the importance of this, since can be as important as the career itself.

The feet

The feet are an important point, since it is the only contact surface between our body and the ground.

It is very important that the tips of our feet go to the front at all times and that our footsteps are made in parallel. If this is not done, we run the risk of adopting harmful postures and making lateral movements that make us lose distance.

It is also important to see the type of footprint. If we cushion the tread on the heel, we will lose a lot of time throughout the race, since it will not allow us to push ourselves as we should. We have to focus on cushion the footfall on a midfoot area, allowing us to run faster.

The knees

It is important that after each stride, the knee of the leg that is stretched is almost completely extended, reducing the impact of the footfall on the joint and allowing us to gain more distance with each stride. We will also focus on having our knees in a not very high position.

The log

When running we have to provoke the activation of the transverse and gluteal muscles, allowing us to raise the hips and, therefore, have a greater range of stride. We should not jump while running, because if we do, we will invest part of our energy and time in moving up and not forward.

If we raise our center of gravity, the impact on our joints will be greater.





Head

The head must be completely straight in relation to our body. If we lean forward, we cause a shear force on our neck and lower back, causing pain or even injury.

Other tips

Avoid lateral and vertical movements Spend energy gaining meters always forward The way you breathe will be guided by the rhythm. Breathing has to be abdominal Working the abdomen can help us keep the hips always high. Food is essential Don’t neglect your hydration Choose a suitable footwear that suits your type of footprint. An expensive shoe does not make it better Music can help you get a good running rhythm Once the training is finished, cool down by slowing down little by little

Vitonic | Everything you need to know if you want to start running in 2020

Vitónica | “This year I’m starting to run”: everything you need to know to start in January and keep it up all year

Images | iStock