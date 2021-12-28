Although the most efficient way to gain muscle mass or lose body fat is to go to a gym, there are people who cannot afford it due to economy, time, or any other reason.

Still, there are other ways to train, and one of them is to do the exercises at home and with elastic bands.

What you need to know?

Like anyone who starts training, we must first learn to perform the exercises correctly to avoid possible injury by all means.

In the same way that it happens with the dumbbells or the machines, which offer different resistances, the bands also offer them, that is, depending on the band we choose, it will cost us more or less to do an exercise, so we recommend that at first let’s use the bands with less resistance and, as we gain strength, let’s use those with more resistance.

We must bear in mind that when doing the exercises, as we finish the concentric phase, the resistance will increase, which means that in the initial part of the movement there will not be much stimulus, so it would be advisable to do some series with the elastic band somewhat elongated in order to cost that initial part.

5 perfect exercises to work your biceps with bands.

Two-hand bicep curl

To perform this exercise, we will take the elastic bands with our hands facing upwards (supine grip) and flex the elbows keeping the shoulders and back as stable as possible.

Alternating bicep curl

This exercise is very similar to the previous one, but instead of flexing both elbows at the same time, first, for example, we will flex the right elbow, and when we have finished its eccentric phase, we will flex the left elbow.

Hammer bicep curl

In this exercise, instead of holding the hands supine, we will do it with the neutral hands, that is, the thumb pointing upwards. This is how we will work other parts of the biceps.

Concentrated curl

We will start the exercise sitting or with a slight hip flexion. Next, we will perform the exercise with the rubber already elongated to generate, above all, a great stimulus in the initial part of the concentric phase of the movement.

Horizontal bicep curl

This exercise is very different from the ones we have seen previously, since the movement was vertical (from bottom to top). What we will have to do is, hold the rubber behind us and do an elbow bend from back to front. This exercise is also very interesting because of the angle change.

