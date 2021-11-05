The new Warzone map is about to candy! We already know its name, its release date and lots of details to understand what we will face in this new pacific scenery. Caldera, as it is called, marks a very important turning point in the modest history of Warzone, but it will be key to see how Raven’s proposal evolves on a mechanical level and how Vanguard integrates into the experience battle royale.

Apart from locating you with all the news of the map itself, both in terms of dates, size, points of interest and other data, we are going to mention a couple of points that will interest you for the transition from Verdansk and, beware, also about what will come in 2022.

News from Caldera, the new Warzone map

Activision has confirmed that Caldera will replace Verdansk With the arrival of Season 1 of Vanguard content, the December 2, 2021. From that moment on, we will not be able to access the classic map. Maybe in the future the house will decide get it back for some event or special game mode, but for now we have to say goodbye …





Anticipated event in the Pacific

The new map will therefore arrive on December 2, but apparently the development team has organized an event with which we can see in advance what we will live in Boiler. Secrets of the Pacific will begin on November 24, and will offer us “essential information about Caldera and the different points of interest before its launch in December. “To access it, we will have to overcome several challenges in Vanguard and in Warzone.

Size of the new Warzone map

Raven Software has advanced that Caldera will cover some dimensions similar to those of Verdansk, but it is clear that the scenario will be very, very different, both in appearance and in its geographical formation. Moreover, in Warzone topography and points of interest They tend to … change, so keep that in mind for the future.





Caldera details and points of interest

There is talk of more than 200 points of interest for the Caldera scenario, and although we still do not have data on all of them, we do understand how it will work. We will see exotic settlements in jungle places, with rivers that run wildly in between. We still don’t know if the map will be set in the Second World War or Raven will have decided to follow in the wake of Cold war to take us to a more recent moment.

Following this tweet posted by Pelle sjoenell, Creative Director of Activision, we already know the general appearance of the island, apart from the main areas in which we will experience all the confrontations from december (We are missing an area that has been hidden by the neck of the bomber jacket):

Ore Processing Docks (Mineral processing docks)

(Mineral processing docks) Naval Shipyard (Naval shipyards)

(Naval shipyards) Volcano (Volcano)

(Volcano) Ancient Structures (Ancient structures)

(Ancient structures) Beach Defenses (Defenses on the beach)

(Defenses on the beach) Phosphor Mines (Phosphorus mines)

(Phosphorus mines) Submarine Base (Underwater base)

(Underwater base) Taro farms (Taro crops)

(Taro crops) Air Port (Airport)

(Airport) Fishing Village (Fishing village)

(Fishing village) City Capital (Capital)





What will happen to your weapons, classes, and Verdansk progression?

Everything Everything everything you are going to take it to the pacific. Activision has confirmed that any progress you’ve made in Verdansk or in Warzone until now it will still be with you when Caldera comes into your game, including those of Cold war. Obviously, you will have to add all the new weapons and equipment that arrive with Vanguard.

What Warzone has in store for us in 2022 …

We throw again from Twitter to bring up details that were leaked on the future Modern Warfare II. Apparently, the new installment of the saga will arrive in 2022, and with it also a new map for Warzone. This is where things would get super interesting, because if everything is true and things don’t change, we would face a lot of the classic multiplayer maps linked together.