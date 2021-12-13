A few days ago, the final trailer for The Matrix Resurrections made it clear that the new installment is something more of a reboot or a remake. Put aside the mere idea of ​​an imaginative sequel to a lucrative franchise. The trailer showed what appears to be the announcement of something more ambitious and even complex than has been previously supposed. From images from all previous movies, to suggestions for subtle links to games and the Animatrix feature film. The new installment in the franchise is intended to build something more unique about the world created by the Wachowsky two decades ago.

But, beyond that, The Matrix Resurrections It also appears to be a resizing of the basic premise. What is reality What makes us part of it? For Lana Wachowski, the film has the obvious goal of reframing all the big questions of The Matrix. But at the same time, formulate a more pertinent one: what is hidden in the simulation?

From that perspective, The Matrix Resurrections takes a circumstantial tour. One that holds the perspective that all the mythological, philosophical and even religious roots that the saga raises, can be concentrated in a movie. We leave you below the three most outstanding things that the definitive trailer of The Ma leaves ustrix Resurrections.

All films will play a leading role in the plot

During the last months there was considerable discussion about how much involvement it would have Matrix 4 with the rest of the franchise. The answer seems to have come with the definitive trailer. In what appears to be a metaphor for memories of Neo’s memories, the main images from the first film can be seen. In fact, in various sequences of the trailer, the central scenes of The Matrix from 1999 fluttering in the air, projected on walls or fabrics.

Furthermore, the advance suggests that the new characters are reflections of the previous ones. The first sentence we hear refers to the idea of ​​”repeating time loops.” And again, there is talk of “elections”, the perception that everything is repeated in an inescapable correlation. Also, in the first minutes of the trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, the image of the character played by actor Jonathan Groff is superimposed on that of the famous agent Smith.

What meaning can something like this have? Beyond the obvious – that Neo is likely to be in a new mode of simulation – there is also an essential point. The fact of checking the total idea of ​​the prophecy. The so-called “messiah” incarnated by Reeves will return sooner or later due to a system anomaly. Fate – or rather, the sequential act of reality under the predictive domain – is again evident.

The prophecy with new faces of ‘The Matrix Resurrections‘

In this case, the trailer hints that there is a variant. The prophecy – which is clearly underway – seems to point to Carrie’s Trinity – Anne Moss this time around. In fact, Neo taking the place of Moss’s character in his search for the messiah could coincide with a basic idea of ​​the saga.

In The Matrix, Trinity insists that the Oracle (Gloria Foster) predicted she would fall in love with The Chosen One. The trailer for The Matrix Resurrections shows Neo recalling his previous history, his love for Trinity, and looking for what might suggest the places were reversed. Will Neo receive a prophecy that his love will lead him to the new messiah?

That idea splices all the movies with the most recent. And also, it makes it the core of the whole proposal. If earlier Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) had insisted on the idea of ​​the inevitability of the messiah, in The Matrix Resurrections check it out. And in doing so – there are images of Carrie’s Trinity – Ann Moss waking up in a capsule – she expands the universe into a powerful idea. How many simulations actually coexist in The Matrix? Will we see another of its variables?

Morpheus dead and why he has a new face

On March 22, 2005, the video game The Matrix Onlinee went on sale and expanded the universe of movies. He did so by narrating, in a more or less subtle way, what had happened after The Matrix: Revolutions (2003). According to the argument, the machines half fulfilled their promise to liberate the human race. They actually just allowed only those who were aware of the existence from the simulation could escape it. That put Morpheus in the dilemma of deciding what to do – or not – to get the captive population back to freedom.

In the end, the character makes a desperate attempt to “wake up” as many people as possible. What brings as immediate consequence is assassinated. In addition, the game incorporates the caveat of the possibility that dying in the simulation does not cause death in the real world.

Has this information been incorporated into The Matrix Resurrections? Most likely, yes. In the trailer, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II fully embodies Morpheus wearing his well-known outfit and even glasses. Which also returns to fulfill the role as a door between worlds and the prophet who announces that reality is a gigantic trap. However, this version of Morpheus is hell-bent on getting Trinity back and not finding Neo.

In other words, it is a different Morpheus but with the same objective in a wide stratum. If so, the theory that Neo’s simulation is different from the original could also be tested. And therefore, the “destiny” to be fulfilled has the same lines but with different faces.

And new Oracle of ‘The Matrix Resurrections‘

Finally, a detail that surprised the fans. In one sequence, an old woman can be seen insisting Neo about “the sound of war.” It’s about Jada Pinkett Smitt under makeup that ages her. Is it the Oracle in this simulation? The question could be expanded even a little further. Is the Oracle part of the simulation and at the same time part of two layers of the fight against the machines?

If so, it is most likely that the Oracle always served a dual role. That of the prophet’s companion (Morpheus) and his future version (or from a previous simulation) as part of the predictions. The web of complicated interconnections could explain the final cryptic dialogue between The Architect and the Oracle in The Matrix: Revolutions. The Oracle was always part of the anomaly and it has participated in all its variables, both as part of the struggle and as the voice that predicts what will happen. It does not “guess” what happens. Just remember what you have experienced.