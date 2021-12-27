After the commercial failure of Solo: A Star Wars Story (Ron Howard, 2018), Disney and LucasFilm decided to refocus their strategy in relation to the different content inspired by the universe of Star wars. Projects that in principle would be films will now be presented as series within the Disney + platform. One of them is the new disney + series The Boba Fett Book.

This series is inspired by the most famous bounty hunter in the galaxy, Boba Fett. Its history is as complex as it is particular, going from being a secondary character, in some cases belonging to a third line of roles, to one of those that arouses the most interest within the fandom and pop culture. Perhaps this can be explained by his kind of antihero role, as one who moves in different registers not always in accordance with the sides of the force.

The effect that the character generates on the followers and their recent passage through The Mandalorian invites followers and critics to have many expectations in relation to its next series, The Book of Boba Fett. Here are some details you need to know before you start watching it, this December 29, 2021.

What you need to know about

The Book of Boba Fett

Boba Fett reappeared at the end of the second season of The Mandalorian. It happened in the post-credit scene, in which the bounty hunter arrived at Jabba the Hutt’s palace, along with Fennec Shand, to take control of the place. That will be one of the starting points for this story.

Seen what is seen, both characters played by Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen, respectively, will work as a team during The Book of Boba Fett. After working for others through their history, it seems that this time they will decide to have control over their own businesses. In that sense, his management of the palace of Jabba the Hutt will be key. Boba Fett aspires to manage in a good way, and not from the fear that his predecessor generated in others.

About the timeline and some other plot details

There is not much information about it. But nevertheless, The Book of Boba Fett is within the timeline of The Mandalorian. The objective of the series is to explore part of the character’s past. This trip will include their passage through The Empire Strikes Back (Irvin Kershner, 1980) to the present of the story.

According to details grouped by Esquire, there are few rumors regarding The Book of Boba Fett. In the absence of official information, the possible appearance of Bosss, Din Djarin, Cobb Vanth, among other bounty hunters has been referred to. To this are added new characters, including Hammerhead, who could be the villain of the story. It remains to wait to see how the story unfolds.

How many episodes will it have The Book of Boba Fett?

There will be seven. At the moment, it is not clear if it is a series that will have continuity. Each episode of The Book of Boba Fett will premiere on Wednesdays, as part of the Disney Plus premiere policy.

In The Book of Boba Fett, the new Star Wars series on Disney +, Boba stops being a mere bounty hunter to reinvent himself on Tatooine with Fennec Shand. A totally surprising series for Star Wars lovers Available exclusively on Disney +. Subscribe and save thanks to the annual plan.

When will it be released and where to see The Book of Boba Fett?

The series will premiere next Wednesday, December 29 through Disney Plus. The first two seasons of The Mandalorian, related to this new series, are also within this service.

The Boba Fett Book It is part of the projects that Disney and LucasFilm are developing in streaming, as suggested before. In addition to this series, it is expected that next year it will also be released Obi-Wan Kenobi.