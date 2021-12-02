After yesterday’s leak, Fortnite has officially announced its new collaboration with Jordan, the iconic clothing and tennis brand from superstar Michael Jordan. While this collaboration between these two brings a number of new cosmetics, a new location known as Jumpman has also been added to Fortnite.

Starting today at 7:00 pm EDT / 4:00 pm PDT, this Jumpman area in Fortnite will be open to players. This location will allow players to compete in a treasure hunt in which they will search for the Air Jordan 11 “Cool Gray” sneakers, that Jordan will launch later this month.

After completing this task, you will be able to see a number of different areas including a museum, a video room, and even a basketball court. Best of all, the basketball courts will even allow Fortnite players to shoot and play with friends.

When it comes to cosmetic items that will come to Fortnite As part of this event, all new in-game gear is designed to match the Cool Gray sneakers. By completing more challenges, players can unlock the Playmaker and Crossover outfits in their basic form.

Completing 10 challenges will unlock the MVP and Downtown versions of these outfits, which are shiny silver in color. Finally, by completing 12 challenges, you will unlock the “Deep in the Paint” spray and a new Hall of Fame hall that you can visit. All of this will be available until December 11.