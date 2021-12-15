Thus, at present, almost a 15% of Spaniards You are already a BlaBlaCar user. Percentage that rises to 37% in the case of young people between 18 and 35 years old. The average distance they travel on each shared trip is 270 kilometers, 14 kilometers more than in 2020, at an average price of 12 euros per trip. But what about it? How is it?

And when it comes to travel, too. Different platforms, among which Blablacar stand out, have helped to enhance this way of moving around in a vehicle with people who do not know each other Yes. Although this concept is preferably used for long journeys, it can also be applied to journeys within cities, such as to get to the workplace.

The sharing economy It is an absolute trend in recent times. Renting our house with Airbnb or buying and selling things to individuals through Wallapop are just two examples of how this model is establishing itself strongly in our society, but they are not the only ones.

What is it about

The initial idea of ​​this phenomenon is based on share travel expenses and all carpooling platforms insist on it. The owner of the vehicle is in charge of freely choosing the price established per person, although each website usually advises an estimated amount for each journey.

Generally, price recommendations are determined based on the kilometers traveled, the average price of gasoline and the possible toll and the number of occupants of the vehicle. If the price is much higher than recommended, in Blablacar it usually paints the figure red to alert the user. To review it, they have people hired “exclusively for that purpose,” as company sources say.

The ‘community principles’ that they reflect on their website are based on the good will and mutual trust of the users. The driver is asked to take care of the passengers and listen to their requests within reason. It is also assumed that they must drive safely and calmly, focused on the road and alert. And, as a basic courtesy rule, you are asked to be punctual and to drop off users at the established place of arrival.

Passengers, for their part, should know that the driver is not a taxi driver at your disposal. Or what is the same: they should not be late or cancel at the last minute, nor make excessive requests, such as a 45-minute detour, for example. And it must respect aspects such as the musical tastes of the driver or the prohibition of smoking in the car, among others.

Greater flexibility, comfort and safety

Travelers and occupants can agree either through private messages through the platform or, directly, by contacting the people who have decided to publish their number next to the published announcement by phone. This option is chosen by many users due to the guarantee of a greater immediacy in response.

It is also safer since, in the event of a problem, there would be a record of the agreement established between the traveler and the occupants. In his case, trips are usually not advertised far in advance. In fact, there are few cases in which drivers manage to fill up their car hours before the start of the journey. In addition to the economic savings compared to other transport such as train, bus or plane, many users highlight the flexibility and comfort when moving around using this method.

Another key point for the proper functioning of Blablacar is the trust network that it has managed to develop. The users of the platform value both the simplicity to offer or access a trip and the reliability of the evaluations. There is also security, for which this shared ride platform offers drivers the possibility of insure each trip for 2 euros that are deducted from the contribution of the passengers and that cover said displacement.