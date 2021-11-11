Within the calendar there are multiple dates looking for raise awareness about a particular disease. Although some are quite well known, others do not receive the attention they should. Therefore, November 10 was established as World Neuroendocrine Tumor Day. Its purpose is to provide a voice to those who suffer from them and thus improve diagnosis, treatment and care for affected patients.

Neuroendocrine cells have traits similar to those of nerve cells and hormone-producing cells. Nearly 6 out of 10 (58%) patients with a neuroendocrine tumor are in an advanced stage when correctly diagnosed, making successful treatment difficult. They are often misdiagnosed with conditions such as: anxiety, menopause, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), asthma or diabetes.

Why are they generated?

The exact cause of neuroendocrine tumors is unknown. These cancers begin in neuroendocrine cells, which have traits similar to those of nerve cells and hormone-producing cells. Neuroendocrine cells are found throughout the body.

The risk of neuroendocrine tumors is higher in people who inherit genetic syndromes that increase the risk of cancer.

One of the objectives of World Neuroendocrine Tumor Day is to remember that although they are rare, they can appear in any part of the body. Although the three main areas in which they develop are the gastrointestinal tract, the pancreas and the lungs.

There are many types of neuroendocrine tumors. Some grow slowly and others very fast. Some produce excess hormones (functional tumors). Others do not release hormones or do not release enough hormones to cause symptoms (non-functional tumors).

Detection and diagnosis

The diagnosis of neuroendocrine tumors depends on several factors, including: the type of tumor, its location, whether it produces excess hormones, how aggressive it is, and whether it has spread to other parts of the body.

The tests and procedures that a person might undergo to diagnose a neuroendocrine tumor depend on the location of the tumor in the body. In general, the tests could include:

Physical exam.

Tests to look for excess hormones.

Imaging tests. You could undergo imaging tests (ultrasounds, CT scans, and MRIs).

Procedures to remove a sample of cells for analysis (biopsy).

Treatment options for neuroendocrine tumors depend on the type of tumor, its location, and whether you are having signs and symptoms of excess hormones produced by the tumor. Based on that, different options can be considered, such as surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted drug therapy, drugs to control excess hormones, and radionuclide therapy with peptide receptors.

For its part, to commemorate World Neuroendocrine Tumors Day, the medical community has adopted the zebra as an international mascot and symbol. This is because within the health field the term zebra is used universally to refer to a rare disease or condition.