From this December 30, 2020 people who test positive for coronavirus or are in close contact without vaccination will have to change their protocols of isolation and quarantine. Before the minimum number of days was 10, now it has dropped to 7. It is the second time that the Ministry of Health chooses to change these periods that, at first, were located in 14 days.

They have done so in the face of the avalanche of cases generated by the omicron variant, with the aim of finding a balance between health and the economy. If a company spends a lot of time with several of its isolated workers or even if they do not spend, this can be a high economic cost.

We already know why. But is it justifiable or does it confront science? And, on the other hand, what exactly does the new standard say? Are all positive patients who should perform this isolation or are there any exception? In this article we are going to answer all these questions, but let’s start with the basics: quarantine is not the same as isolation.

The differences between quarantine and isolation

Since the beginning of the pandemic we have used the words quarantine, isolation and even confinement. However, they are not the same and it is important to be clear to understand what this modification in the protocol applies to.

The isolation is what someone infected does when separates from healthy people to avoid contagion. On the other hand, if the person who is separated has not shown to be infected, but could be, either due to symptoms or because of having maintained a Contact narrow, we are talking about quarantine. Quarantines are also called the periods that someone who has traveled from a high-risk country must fulfill without leaving home. It is not clear that he had close contact. But, coming from where it comes, it is done for prevention.

What people who have tested positive do is isolation

Regarding the lockdown, is what we all lived in the first wave, when we were asked to stay at home en masse to avoid the spread of the virus. Now, with this in mind, let’s see what changes with the new protocol.

The protocol is exactly the same as until now, only that everything that previously supposed 10 days now goes to 7.

Therefore, people who have been in close contact but tested negative and are vaccinated they still do not have to quarantine, unless your autonomous community so requests and you are granted permission to do so. Of course, someone who has had close contact and has one of the coronavirus vaccines can lead a relatively normal life, but wearing a mask, avoiding mass meetings and trying to spend a few days without having contact with vulnerable people.

The 7-day isolation will apply only to asymptomatic people

As for the unvaccinated, before they had to stay in quarantine for 10 days, but now this figure has risen to 7. As long as they remain symptom free, Clear.

And perhaps the most confusing is the part that comes with the positive isolates. It is important to note that neither before with 10 days nor now with 7 this is a figure for everyone. Actually, this is the minimum of insulation that must be met. A person who stands totally asymptomatic for 7 days it could already go out then. Of course, after a few days of precaution similar to those of close contacts vaccinated. If you have symptoms, you will only be able to leave on the seventh day if you have not had symptoms in the last three. Same as before with 10 days, but now with 7.

But here comes the crux of the question: is this enough? In this case, we should give the floor to science.

Medakit (UNsplash)

Not all cases are the same

It is true that it has been seen that with omicron, together with vaccines, it seems that the virus incubates faster and the infection also ends the contagious phase earlier. But can we be sure that 7 days is enough?

“Current evidence shows us that most of the virus transmission it generally happens in the first days before the onset of symptoms and about 3 days after, ”he explains to Hypertextual Jose Jimenez Guardeño, Postdoctoral Researcher in the Department of Infectious Diseases at King’s College London. “However, it must be borne in mind that this does not mean that a person cannot be contagious at another time during the infection. What it means is that the probability will be less. “

It is highly advisable to carry out a test after those 7 days

Therefore, the ideal would be to leave isolation, or even quarantines in the case of the unvaccinated, only with a negative test. Or even two to confirm. “I think that doing an antigen test at the end of the isolation would be useful because if it is positive the person should continue with the isolation,” says the researcher. “Actually, that’s what he’s doing United Kingdom”.

And why an antigen test instead of a PCR? To begin with, because doing PCRs in such a massive way would be very complicated in a situation like the one we are experiencing. On the other hand, because the PCR detects remains of the genetic material of the virus, so that it will test positive while it is still in the body, even though the infection has already remitted and the patient is not contagious. In contrast, the antigen test is positive when the viral load it is high enough to infect.

If that person had previously tested positive (that is why we assume that they are isolated), the moment they become negative, it is very likely that they are no longer contagious. But if it tests positive, no matter how long 7 days have passed, it is recommended that you continue with the isolation.

It should be noted that, although yesterday the FDA from United States made a notice Of the possibility that the antigen tests are not as sensitive with omicron as with other variants, that does not mean that the tests that we have have stopped working. “It is true that according to the FDA there is data that indicates that the sensitivity (The possibility of detecting a positive) of the antigen tests to detect the omicron variant could be lower, but that does not mean that it cannot be detected, ”clarifies Jiménez Guardeño. “In addition, they are preliminary results which has yet to be confirmed ”.

On the other hand, the expert consulted by this means says that, if this is confirmed, “the main problem would be that there would be a higher number of false negatives, especially at the beginning of the infection ”. For this reason, “it is important that if a person has symptoms or suspects that they may have COVID-19, a PCR is performed, which is a much more sensitive technique than antigen tests.”

In short, reducing the isolation time of patients and quarantine of close contacts in some cases can be useful only if tests are carried out later. If it is not done by protocol, everything should be left in the hands of the individual responsibility. This already generates enough boredom. But, at least, we have antigen test in pharmacies so, as long as we can pay for them, we make sure that, as we go out, we do it without contagion. Thus, we will do our part so that the balance between the economy and health is as balanced as possible.