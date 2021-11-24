Play content locally

Most satellite players have built-in local content players. Thanks to them, we can play all kinds of multimedia content that we have on a pendrive or hard drive, even if it is encoded in H.265.

Watch Internet Videos

Some decos have pre-installed apps, where some allow, for example, watch YouTube videos or other streaming platforms. Thanks to this, we do not have to have a Smart TV to enjoy the videos on the platform, although searching for content with the remote can be a very tedious task.

Some decos are also compatible with the content playback via IPTV, so that by putting a list of channels we can see them directly on the television. This is useful if we have contracted Movistar + and we do not have another tuner available at home, where with only a decoder and, for example, a monitor, we can access the operator’s contents on other devices.