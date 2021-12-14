The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to change. The premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the fifth episode of Hawkeye they appear to be critical for Phase 4. Both as one and the other will be the source of a myriad of new data about the multiverse. But also, the way in which the studio will reinstate several of the Marvel characters whose series were canceled on Netflix. For now, most of the information has not been categorically confirmed, but It is clear that the study is preparing a major event.

In particular, one that could restructure the idea of ​​the franchise as a unified whole in a single universe and under a single aspect of reality. Also, that the characters that starred in Netflix series were only versions of something bigger and without incidence in the saga. But this release week, which is subtly heralding a rethinking of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a franchise, could include a number of essentials. Among them, the fact of finally beginning a complicated path of the franchise by strata of time and disparate stories.

Is the Marvel Cinematic Universe ready for something similar? Let us analyze point by point what will undoubtedly be two events of considerable interest.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, multiverse and a new story

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Grand Event of the Year is also the first film in the franchise to showcase the multiverse. Or at least, that it will do so for practical purposes and describing its effects in detail. From what has been seen through trailers and footage released by Sony – Marvel, the film is fully speculation. But it does something else: defines the concept of time and reality. It does it in a different way from how the franchise had conceived it until now.

Before Loki, the Marvel Cinematic Universe Marvel was moving in a single direction. Despite the rich variety of information about the multiverse that the comic book world possesses, the study had been careful to include her. The show had the quality of acting as an instruction box to assemble an unprecedented perception of time. The present is a fact that can be stratified in all kinds of versions from a single decision. Also, one that can go in several directions at once and coexist in parallel on identical planes.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has the strange commitment to show in practice the connotation about a universe stratified in realities

The premise was shown on a very broad level in the animated series What would happen if…?. With his anthological chapters, he showed how time and reality could become a collection of possibilities. But the idea hadn’t made it to the big screen yet. Spider-Man: No Way Home has the strange commitment to show in practice the connotation about a universe stratified in realities. And it will. The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie will completely change the franchise and will allow Phase 4 to support reinventions.

The main plot brings together several of the villains from different moments of the Spider-Man saga under the conception of the multiverse. The formula opens up the idea that the inclusion of new characters could be analyzed in a similar way. It is likely that X Men, whose licenses belong to Disney thanks to its purchase of FOX, be included that way.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will open the possibility of exploring different versions of characters. Also alternative versions of unique events. Join argument branches in parallel. Add or combine characters even from different realities, as already happened in What would happen if…? In fact, a good deal of rumor suggests that one of its multi-universal versions may be seen in the sequel to Doctor Strange.

What long-term effect could a core modification have on the concept of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The main one, that of rebuilding from the base, the connotation about reality. If a unique idea about what is “official” or what is not, all stories could have revisions. An ambitious risk that Marvel is about to attempt to take on a grand scale thanks to the story of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

‘Hawkeye’, old acquaintances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

In chapter two of the series that tells the story of Clint Barton after the blip, it could be seen the hint of a new character. In one of the scenes, the mysterious hand of a man caresses the cheek of little Maya López (Darnell Besaw). The sequence does not add anything other than the comment that it is about the character’s “uncle”. But everything could point to the fact that the mysterious relative is none other than Kingpin. Wilson Grant Fisk, played by actor Vincent D’Onofrio could be the most recent addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fisk was part of the story told in Daredevil from Netflix. For years, the cancellation of the series left the future of its characters unanswered. But now, both in Spider-Man: No Way Home as in Hawkeye, the return of several could be imminent.

On the one hand, rumors suggest that the Matt Murdock from Charlie Cox, would have a short cameo in the new Spidey. That could happen practically in the same week of the arrival of Kingpin to Hawkeye. Both things combined, open the door to all kinds of possibilities. Change in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is imminent.