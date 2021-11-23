In Spain, the legal age to obtain the most common driver’s license is still 18 years old. However, as a result of the arrival of electric mobility, vehicles have emerged that reach up to 90 km / h and that open the door to the creation of a license that allows young people from 16 years of age to drive them. This is all that is known, so far, of the DGT’s plans in this regard.

The B1 card

At the moment, things are like this: from the age of 18, Spaniards can obtain a driving license for cars up to 3,500 kg, with no power limit and up to 120 km / h. Below that age for now there is only the AM card, which allows you to drive quadricycles of up to 45 km / h from 15 years old.

The new B1 card would change the landscape by establishing a new minimum age of 16 years for quadricycles L7, whose mass is less than or equal to 400 kilos (not including batteries) and whose engine has a maximum power of 15 kW (20.4 hp). For the transport of goods, the B1 permit allows you to drive vehicles up to 550 kg.





This card already exists in other countries of the European Union such as Portugal, France or Italy. In fact, the category was introduced in Directive 2006/126 / EC but the low presence of vehicles that fit into it at that time meant that it was not implemented in Spain.

According to estimates by Pons Seguridad Vial and Aedive based on data from the INE, this new permit would give the possibility of accessing electric mobility for the first time to about a million people each year. Access to this card would be similar to that of the A1 and A2 systems for motorcycles. That is, you would have a Theoretical exam equivalent to that of the B card but the practical would change.

As it advances The country, the General Directorate of Traffic has confirmed that its director, Pere Navarro, is in talks with industry agents to implement this permit in Spain. Of course, at the moment there is nothing certain.

