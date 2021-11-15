Proprietary routers are common in large operators, and making us their clients implies that they will withdraw the one we have at home and will give us a new one that is capable of offering each of the services in their offer. In the case of Movistar routers, the latter was launched and began shipping to its customers almost 6 seasons ago, and it’s time for a renewal.

Thanks to a pilot test with some clients who are being able to test it before the rest, we know that Movistar’s next router will be called Smart WiFi 6 and also thanks to these tests we have some more or less confirmed data about it. We are going to collect them all here to get an idea of ​​what Movistar customers will receive in (we hope) the next few weeks, since the operator is one of those that has not yet placed a router with WiFi 6 to its customers.

Everything we know about the Movistar Smart WiFi 6 router

As we have said, the router is currently in use by some of the operator’s clients enrolled in its beta program. Thanks to these clients we already have several of the specifications of the router itself, so we already know what is to come and what capabilities it will have. The first of them, one of the most important and included in the name, is that will offer WiFi 6.

This router will be in charge of replacing a previous router, the xHGU, in the chain of launches, which Movistar announced in 2019 but which has had problems that have been delaying it. Thus, the operator’s clients will have an intermediate router, the so-called Smart WiFi 6 GPT-2841GX4X5 v8 which is manufactured by Mitrastar.

The router operates with GPON as in previous versions, but here the aforementioned WiFi 6 is incorporated. With WiFi 6, the new router adds more spectrum and promises internal WiFi speeds between 2 and 4 times faster than those offered by the current router. of Movistar. According to data leaked so far, we would talk about up to 3Gbps speed internal in the 5GHz band thanks to, among other things, having 5×5 MIMO.

Movistar’s new Smart WiFi 6 router will be placed in a vertical position and will offer a coverage area 25% larger than the current one, while you will be able to with a greater number of devices connected at the same time. The router will also have physical Ethernet ports and is, as we said, in the testing phase at the moment. It is to be hoped that it will not take long to launch on the market and perhaps next year or the next (we are even talking about 2023) we can have the xHGU promised by Telefónica years ago, with its 9.7Gbps maximum speed and its 12 antennas.

Via | Broadband