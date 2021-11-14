Warner and AT&T finally kept their word and HBO Max has replaced HBO in Spain, just as it is doing it in many parts of the world. With the new service comes a new application (which has suffered problems during the transition) and we have had to change one for another, so we do not have changes introduced in the classic HBO but a new app, with new functions and a completely different look.

We are going to guide you through this article through the HBO Max app, present in both iOS and Android and other platforms, so that you can move freely, locate what you want to see, create your lists and manage users. Everything in an HBO Max guide for the mobile that we trust will be useful to you. We started.

How to download and configure HBO Max for iOS and Android

Although HBO Max is a monthly subscription platform, registration and payment is made external to the applications themselves, through the web, so the download is quite simplified. Thus, we only have to go to the Google Play Store if we have Android or the App Store if we have an iPhone or iPad, and download the application to have it already on our device. We leave you the links below.

HBO Max: Movies and Series

Downloading the apps is free but the service requires a subscription

At the moment in which we have the app already downloaded on our mobile phone or tablet, we will only need log in to it. We will have to enter our email address (which acts as a user) and our password. If we do it correctly, HBO Max will immediately ask us to indicate which user of our subscription we are to let us go to the main window with all the content.

It is important to indicate that HBO Max will remember which user we are and will always make us enter the same every time we open the app, unless we “close session” in it and change it to another. Something logical for smartphones, for example, but not so much for tablets when they are for family use. So, we are going to show you how to enter and exit different users in HBO Max and how to create new users.

Creating and logging in and out of HBO Max users

Creating profiles for adults and children on HBO Max

HBO Max allows us to create up to five users for each account on the platform. We can make users for each member of the family, for example, so that each of them can maintain their own lists with what they are seeing or want to see, and that the views of one and the other are not mixed. We are going to show you how to create new profiles on the platform.

To exit one profile and enter another, or access the creation of new profiles, we will have to be on the front page of the application, click on the icon with the doll in the lower right and then click on “Change profile”. If this is the first time we access the app, we will appear directly there after entering the username and password. Well, from that window we will have access to two buttons: “+ Adult” and “+ Child” to be able to create a profile for adults or one for children, with age restrictions and so on.

As soon as we create a children’s profile, the app will ask us to create a PIN so that adult profiles cannot be accessed without it

To create a profileWe will only need to select a photograph for it, which we can choose from our gallery, make a new one or choose a character from several of the HBO Max series. Then we will choose the color for the circle that will surround the avatar and, finally, give the profile a name. Once this is done, click on “Accept” and the profile will be created. In the case of child profiles, it will be an almost identical process, although we will first have to create a four-digit numeric PIN to protect access to the rest. Once this PIN has been entered, we will continue creating the profile as normal.

From the user selection window itself, HBO Max also lets us edit or modify the users themselves, change avatars, names or colors, and even delete them. To do this, we will click on “Manage profiles” and we will see that an edit button appears on each of them. We will only have to choose which one we want to change or delete, and we will appear in a window in which we can re-enter everything, and in which we have “Delete profile” at the bottom. We make the changes we want, we save them and we can go out.

How to search for series or movies on HBO Max

Search through the magnifying glass, the list of categories and the list of Hubs

HBO Max has, like all content streaming services, has both a search engine to locate specific content and different categories for content. In the case of HBO Max (same as in Disney +) we also have collections, called Hubs, in which the platform groups certain series or movies.

To access the content search we just have to press the magnifying glass button at the bottom of the app. There we can enter the name of what we are looking for but we can also search for actors or directors, and the movies or series starring or directed by them will be shown. We can also search there for categories or topics, for example “Comedies”, and the search engine will offer us the results just below. We will only have to click on the title in question to see it.

We can search for actors, directors and themes in HBO Max, not just movie titles or specific series

As to the categories are in a drop-down on the left of the app. Click on the upper left button of the app, three horizontal lines, and the HBO Max menu will appear and there we have access to “Series”, “Movies”, “Originals”, “Trends now” and “Recently added”, but also to the categories at the bottom. We can access each one so that the app shows us the list of contents that each one houses inside.

Finally, at the bottom of the app we will find the “Hubs” that we commented before. There we have “HBO”, “Max Originals”, “Warner Bros”, “DC”, “Cartoon Network”, “Looney Tunes”, “Scooby-Doo” or “Cart Nito”. Presumably, HBO Max will vary some of these hubs as it will use them in a promotional way. Others will be invariable, such as “DC” that groups together superhero movies and series based on DC Comics characters.

How to download series or movies from HBO Max on mobile

Although HBO took a long time to incorporate this possibility, that of bringing content downloaded to the mobile to see them without the need for a connection, in HBO Max we have it from the first moment. To download them we only have to navigate to any title that we want to download, be it a movie, series (we can download complete seasons) or a chapter of a series, and access the file.

Downloaded content can be viewed for 30 days, then will be automatically deleted

Once we are in the tab, we will see a button with a downward date on a straight line, on the right side of the app. This is the button to request the download of any content in the HBO Max app. Once we press it, a progress circle will appear that will be completed until it is completely downloaded. In the center of the circle we will see a square to stop the download if we regret having pressed it. From the same content tab we can press the download button again, which will now be the color of our profile, to delete it.

If what we want is manage downloaded content in general, we will go to the main window of the app and click on the little doll at the bottom of the right, which will take us to our profile. There we will see a tab called “Downloads” that will show us what content we have stored on our mobile or tablet to view offline. From that tab we can delete what we have already seen or no longer want to see by clicking on “Edit”. Then HBO Max will offer to delete the contents one by one.

“Watch” lists and “Watch” content on HBO Max

In addition to everything indicated before, in HBO Max we have the possibility of creating lists. Lists of series or movies that we do not want to lose sight of, or that we save to see later when we find a gap. The way to manage the lists is very simple because we will only have to search for the content we want to see, whatever it is, and access the file.

If before we were looking for the button to download it, now we will locate the button with the “+” symbol, which will be the one that adds said content to our list. We will see that the “+” button changes to a check checkbox. By pressing it again, the content will disappear from our list of pending content, but if we wish, we can manage the list in one go, without searching the content one by one.

From the profile we can manage lists to see and to-do lists much faster and easier

To do this, we will go back to our profile through the button of the doll at the bottom of the cover of the app. There we will see the “My List” tab with all the content that we have added and we can sort them by ascending or descending alphabetical order in order to better locate them. By clicking on the “Edit” button we will be able to erase the contents that we no longer want from the list, an easier way than to search for the contents one by one.

Finally, everything that we are watching and that we have not finished, whether they are unfinished movies or series of which we have only seen some chapters, will be trapped in a list that HBO Max calls “Keep watching”. This list will always appear in the main window of the app but we can also manage it from our profile, through the “Continue watching” tab. Again, we can edit it with the “Edit” button to remove from it what we no longer want to see so that the app does not keep reminding us forever.

With these indications, you should be able to master the HBO Max app perfectly for mobile devices, whether you are on an iPhone or any Android phone compatible with it. If you miss any information, or the explanation on how to do anything else in the application, do not hesitate to leave the comment so we can help you out.