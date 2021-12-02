The digital world is a universe in its own right and, moreover, one that moves very fast. Maybe too much for humans. Thousands of downloads, posts and searches, sent and received messages, plays and streamings They happen every minute on the World Wide Web. You only need to know that there are around 5,000 million Internet users around the world to imagine the constant stream of information that is processed in the virtual world every minute.

People are looking at multiple screens and switching social platforms at lightning speed. Now multiply that by all users. And with so much scrolling, posting, swiping, tweeting, liking, sharing, or downloading, understanding what people are actually doing is critical. This Dome chart posted to Visual Capitalist illustrates in detail how much activity is occurring in a minute and the amount of data that users are generating. And yes, there is a lot.



What happens on the Internet every minute?

You can see the graph in its maximum resolution here.

At the heart of the world’s digital activity are the daily services and applications, social networks, which have already become basic elements of our lives. Together, these produce unimaginable amounts of activity and data. These are just a few of the key figures of what happens in a minute:

Amazon customers spend 253,000 euros.

12 million people send an iMessage.

6 million people buy on-line.

Instacart users spend 59,000 euros.

Slack users send 148,000 messages.

Microsoft Teams connects 100,000 users.

YouTube users stream 694,000 videos.

Facebook Live receives 44 million visits.

Instagram users share 65,000 photos.

Tiktok users watch 167 million videos.

As the numbers show, big tech companies have a huge influence on our lives. That influence is becoming difficult to ignore and is attracting more and more media and political attention. Such is the impact of its algorithms, that one begins to understand why Facebook changed its name, to disassociate itself from the previous one in the process to what will soon be the Metaverse. We have told about it on Magnet.



Benefits of the main technologies every minute.

You can see the graph in its maximum resolution here.

A tangible measure of this influence is the enormous amount of revenue generated by technology companies, the so-called Big tech. To get a better idea, this graph that we saw above, analyzes your capacity to generate income per minute. Much of it can be traced back to all the activity on its various networks and platforms. In other words, the 5.7 million Google searches that occur every minute are the key to its $ 382,000 in sales per minute.

The evolution of data and information

And the amount of data and information in the digital universe is doubling every year. In other words, the Internet minute has undergone some changes over the years. In 2016, Snapchat users uploaded 527,000 photos per minute, compared to 2 million in 2021. In 2017, Twitter saw 452,000 tweets per minute, compared to 575,000 in 2021. In 2018, 761,000 euros were spent on purchases on-linewhile 2 million people were shopping per minute in 2021.

In 2019, 4.5 million videos were viewed on YouTube per minute, while in 2021 users streamed 694,000 hours. In 2020, Netflix users watched 404,000 hours per minute, increasing to 452,000 in just one year.

In 1993, there were only 14 million Internet users worldwide. But today, there are more than 14 million in Chile alone. The total number of Internet users has grown by 500 million in 2021, an increase of almost 11% from 4.5 billion users in 2020. This translates to a staggering 950 new users per minute.

What’s more, in the long term, with the right infrastructure in place, certain areas within emerging markets can experience strong growth in the number of connected citizens. This is where the next billion Internet users may come from, according to the most disconnected populations. With this growth trajectory in mind, we can expect future numbers to be even more staggering or we may need a second Internet.