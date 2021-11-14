Will Tobey and Andrew really appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home? This and other questions would have their answer very soon, with a second trailer.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand. For this, the next films and series of the franchise are around the theme of the multiverse. As explained before, the term refers to the union of several realities. In this, several versions of the same character can arise. One of the axes of this phase will be Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The film will show the spider-verse, which is the convergence of the worlds in which a Spider-Man inhabits. As a basis, it is known that characters from previous generations or trilogies will return. The Doctor Octopus and the Green Goblin from the saga of Tobey Maguire, just like him Electro of the of Andrew Garfield are some of the signings.

However, it is assumed that a little more will be known or that doubts about the above will be cleared with the second trailer. As far as is known, this advance has not been published due to creative differences between Sony and Marvel. The studios would not have agreed on what they wanted to show.

However, a consensus would have already been reached and the result would be seen on November 16. The CBR medium published an event organized for that day, in which great surprises about the project will be shared.

CBR wants to send YOU to the #SpiderManNoWayHome Trailer Launch in LA! 20 lucky winners will receive a pair of tickets to the Nov. 16 event, which will feature a BIG surprise you won’t want to miss. To enter, fill out this form: https://t.co/1t36A5LygF Additional details below. pic.twitter.com/0hYmx1um6T – Comic Book Resources (@CBR) November 13, 2021

The last statements of the film were given by Tom Holland. The actor said «when i first pitched the idea i thought wow it would be awesome if we could pull it off“, He said. «But in no way is it going to work. You won’t be able to get everyone to do what they need to do when they need to. It’s just not going to happen. ‘ But it happened«, He concluded. Now, the title will be available from December 17, 2021 in theaters around the world.

Source: CBR