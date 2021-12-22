Great news in terms of legendary equipment and Paragon compared to the last installment of the series.

Blizzard is in a tremendously delicate position after the controversy that arose around brutal cases of labor and sexual abuse, both within Blizzard and Activision, but the company continues to face the development of games such as Diablo IV, which returns to offer news about of your playable proposal. Specifically, about loot and endgame content of the game, two key pieces of the Diablo formula.

“We have made great strides, with each version of the game containing a lots of expanded content, new art, balance changes and other iterations, “says game director Joe Shely through a post from the official blog. “In fact, the team is testing an internal version of the game that represents a significant milestone“.

It is not very clear what this milestone represents for the development of the game and its future release, considering that it was even delayed beyond 2022, but this new update of the progress of the game has left some interesting news in terms of gameplay. Not only can modify loot, but the Endgame Paragon level It has been redone from scratch.

While unique items will have their stats locked, they can be modify the abilities of legendary items thanks to a new NPC called the Occultist. These stats, called essences, can be removed from an item to replace an existing item or stored for future use. “You no longer need to search for a specific type of item,” explains Lead Systems Designer Joe Piepiora.

There are also some changes regarding the loot drop probability by enemy type to make it easier to find the type of object you are looking for. “While bandits like maces, crossbows, and boots, if you’re looking for a new pair of pants, you’d do well to kill some of the drowned,” says Piepiora. Similarly, the company has once again assured that this fourth installment will focus more on “character power” and not the power of the team, we will see how they balance it.

The biggest novelty, however, will be the Paragon system, which is now in the form of a board. By gaining experience in this section past the end of the game, you will get a kind of chips with which to fill the board depending on how you want to direct the character. Depending on the box, you get simple advantages, other advanced ones and the last more specific ones to define that build that you want to do with each character. There will also be a way to empower those tokens with glyphs that affect both a specific token and a whole range of tokens.

In any of the cases, it seems that we will still have to wait a long time to be able to see first-hand these news from Diablo 4 to the original formula of the series, not only still no specific release date, but it might not even arrive in 2022. In the same way it happens with Overwatch 2, we will see how the media earthquake affects Blizzard games due to the cases of abuse and the malpractices of Bobby Kotick as CEO of Activision.

