Everything coming to Marvel's Avengers along with Spider-Man

The present day, Spider-man finally reaches Marvel’s avengersBut as with every major game update, this hero will be accompanied by a ton of new features. Through a new War Table, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics They shared everything we can anticipate with the arrival of this character and here you can meet him.

To begin with, we will have access to a new RAID, which is described as the most challenging in the entire game. So that you can get into it without many fights, adjustments were made to the Power Levels in some of the activities at the end of the game, plus the system was completely changed to improve the loot. The Shipments They will give you the opportunity to unlock new cosmetic content, so you no longer have to spend so much real money for them. And yes, you will be able to see exactly the item that you are about to buy, with a daily rotation.

Editor’s note: Be that as it may, we must acknowledge that the folks at Crystal Dynamics have been making an enormous effort to improve the game. Yes, we know it should never have debuted in such bad condition, but it has definitely improved since it came out in 2020. It might be a good time to resume my game, with new heroes, accessories, missions and more.

Via: Square enix