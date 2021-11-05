The highly anticipated ‘Eternals’ is now in theaters. As always happens with the productions of Marvel studios, the premiere has become quite an event; Beyond the incredible streak at the box office of his feature films (‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ even exceeded expectations), his titles often provoke numerous debates and controversies, and ‘Eternals’ is not being an exception.

‘Eternals’, the Marvel movie with the greatest diversity

It should be noted that the film has been directed by Chloé zhao, absolute winner of the last edition of the Oscars with ‘Nomadland’, an author who had never filmed a show of these characteristics before. And that in the cast there are faces as famous as those of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden or Kit Harington, among others. But there is a lesser-known actress who is turning heads: Lauren Ridloff.

After a late entry into the industry due to his deafness he has acted in such a popular series as ‘The Walking Dead’ and in such acclaimed films as ‘Sound of Metal’. Now Ridloff is honored to be the first performer to play a deaf lead character in a Marvel superhero movie. For most of the public it may be a minor fact, but for her it is an extraordinary event and she hopes it will have some impact on the industry.

This is what he has told in an interview for Variety. The actress has asked that her role in ‘Eternals’ does not remain a simple anecdote and serves so that deaf people or people with disabilities are taken into account in something very simple: subtitling the movies to be able to understand them. I leave you Ridloff’s statements:

“I felt like I had been waiting a lifetime. I had really never seen anyone like me portrayed on screen. […] It changes your life, definitely. And I hope this has the same impact on different communities, people who have been marginalized or underrepresented in this industry. “ “I feel like a lot of people are excited to see a person of color and deafness in the film. But I’m also seeing that deaf and hard of hearing people are taking this opportunity to ask for more captioning, and I’m just excited that that’s happening. I think it’s an important conversation that we need to keep having. We need to normalize the subtitles. Right now, all of us are very visual and very dependent on text – many hearing people are. You send messages on your phone, you look at texts on social networks. Why not let that leak into the movie theater? Why don’t we just start incorporating text by subtitling the movies? I think everyone would benefit from that on screen. It would be really useful. “

It should be noted that Lauren Ridloff gives life to Makkari, a character whose power is his great speed and who in the original comics he is a white man. However, from the beginning of the project, the producer Nate moore had the idea that ‘Eternals’ was an opportunity to expand diversity in the Marvel Universe, reimagining various superheroes so that there were not as many heterosexual white male characters. For Ridloff, the great success of Chloé Zhao’s film is that this diversity is introduced without giving it importance. “It’s just like that. It’s like the real world“says the new Marvel star.