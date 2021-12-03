In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

With more than 6,330 positive ratings on Amazon , this Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite has become one of the best rated Xiaomi phones.

Xiaomi launches many phones on the market every year, but there are some, a handful of chosen ones, that no matter how long it takes, they become best sellers and everyone loves them. It happens with the POCO X3 Pro, but it also happens with this Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G.

This mobile, which offers a lot for very little, is now on sale on Amazon for 275 euros with free shipping.

This Xiaomi mobile stands out for being the most affordable of all 5G, as well as having good specifications that make it a reference.

Something has this Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G that Amazon already has 6,330 positive reviews. And it is that for a mobile of less than 300 euros and that it is giving such good results a year after its launch.

This mobile has a Snapdragon 750G processor optimized for games, a 6.67-inch screen at 120 Hz, 128 GB of storage and 6 GB of RAM.

In the cameras section it has a quadruple system, led by a 64 megapixel camera, a wide angle of 8 Mpx., a macro of 2 Mpx. and a 2 Mpx depth sensor. Not bad to end up with a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

In the analysis that we have carried out at ComputerHoy.com of the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G it proved to be a reliable mobile with good features. Especially for its 120 Hz screen, spectacular autonomy and a very decent camera.

It is a mobile that due to its characteristics and price is perfect for anyone looking for a long-lasting and powerful smartphone. Even with a year behind him, he is still one of the favorites among mobiles low cost from Xiaomi.

