James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the film industry. For this reason, there is always a lot of speculation about who will be the new actor who will take on the role of Agent 007. Mainly if we consider that Daniel Craig has already finished his work, and the character needs a new interpreter. One of the strong-sounding actors for the role is Henry Cavill, who has already started adding votes from various Hollywood people.

Recently, Christopher McQuarrie, director of Mission Impossible, revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter (via CBR) that Henry Cavill is the perfect choice for the famous role. “It would make an excellent Bond”, commented the filmmaker. Recall that the interpreter worked in Fallout, a film from that franchise, where he worked alongside the director when he put himself in the shoes of August Walker, a CIA agent. Therefore, McQuarrie knows the talent of the actor and his way of working within a recording set.

The perfect James Bond?

Along the same lines, Christopher McQuarrie assured that Henry Cavill was a “gentleman” and that he had the necessary charm to play the famous Agent 007. He is not the first person who sees him as perfect for giving life to an agent, since director Matthew Vaughn chose the actor to play a similar character in the film Argylle, which will debut in 2022 on Apple TV +. ‘I needed someone who was born to play Bond, which is Henry, and then cut him before Bond. He plays a larger than life action hero with a wink ”, commented the filmmaker of said tape.

For his part, the actor from The Witcher did not reveal if there were plans for him to join the James Bond franchise. However, he stated that “It would be very exciting to have a conversation with the producers.” Meanwhile, the actor is immersed in the new season of the Netflix series, which will return to the streaming platform on December 17 with new episodes.