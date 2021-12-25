A priori you can think that a terminal with only 12 MP in its main sensor does not take pictures very there, but nothing is further from reality. The Pixel image processing It is so good that the quality of these has nothing to envy to the high ranges of the market.

Even so, there are many reasons for which purchase a Google Pixel . The downside is that if we want to acquire the Pixel 5 we will have to go abroad. The big G, as with every mobile phone company, is characterized by a prominent feature, although in this case there are several.

Another point in favor of its camera is its night mode. Yes, this is something that all current smartphones have, but Google’s Night Sight is special. These, unlike other mobile devices, have their own software to take photos known as GCam. This uses an Artificial Intelligence that learns from what it sees, so the phone recognizes colors and is capable of taking ideal shots even with hardly any light. Taking into account that the company’s new mobile has 50 MP, it is expected that the photographs will be perfect.

Unlimited Google Photos

With the terminals of Google you will have no problem saving all the photos you want. One of the advantages of obtaining one of them is that we will have unlimited storage in the software of Google Photos.

However, this property is only available on current models. This means that the one who is about to arrive will not have this advantage.

The fact that the manufacturer of the phone is the same as the one that developed the Android Operating System carries a certain benefit. Although a large majority of devices have it, The Pixels will be the first to receive the new updates since it is its own line of devices.

One asset of them is that they have several years of updates. Specifically, the brand’s new launch, the Pixel 6, promises up to 5 years of system updates. A considerable figure considering that the rest of the companies usually only offer 3 years at the most.

A pure Android experience

As with the previous feature, the fact that the company has been in charge of designing both the device and the OS is an ace up the Pixel’s sleeve. Software and Hardware come together to create an incredible Android experience, favoring exceptional fluidity of movement. The one carried out by the Google team for the optimization between both parties is spectacular.

They have integrated the intelligent system of Google Assistant, which, as expected, works much better than in terminals of other brands. On the other hand, the interface is very clean and minimalist thanks in part to the circular designs.