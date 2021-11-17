LaSalud.mx.- According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a baby is considered premature when born before completing 37 weeks of gestation. This situation is the main pediatric challenge worldwide, the main cause of neonatal death and the main cause of disabilities for the baby in the long term.

Preterm infants are divided into subcategories, depending on the gestational age, these are: extremely premature (those born with less than 28 weeks); very premature (28 to 32 weeks); and moderate to late preterm (32 to 37 weeks).

It is estimated that, about 15 million premature babies are born each year in the world. Due to its complications, in 2015, approximately one million deaths were recorded. In the 184 countries studied by WHO, the preterm birth rate ranges from 5% to 18% of newborns. Lack of specialized medical care causes more than 4 million preterm babies to die before their fifth birthday.

Among the risk factors for a preterm birth are: having had a previous delivery of this type (the probability of repetition is 30%); after a first preterm birth, have a second twin pregnancy; having had a spontaneous abortion in the first 6 months of pregnancy or threatened abortion in the first trimester.

Stimulation of the ovary to produce more eggs is also included, since a substance called relaxin is also increased, which is involved in the onset of labor. In addition to urinary or vaginal infections, a periodontal disease or oral infection with the presence of microorganisms – such as bacteroides forsythus, porphyromonas gingivalis or treponema denticola- represents a risk for preterm delivery, preeclampsia, growth restriction of our baby in the womb and low birth weight.

To prevent premature birth, it is essential to incorporate family planning strategies that include adequate periods between births; prevention, detection and treatment of sexually transmitted infections (STIs); promote the education and health of girls and women; reduce the number of induced births and cesarean sections not indicated, especially before 38 completed weeks of gestation; and promoting healthy nutrition that includes micronutrient fortification, and addressing the risks of harmful lifestyles.

November 17 marks the World Premature Child Day. This date was promoted by the European Foundation for Premature Care (EFCNI) and associated European organizations, in order to raise awareness about this situation, as well as to disseminate the care and recommendations that can help prevent it or lessen its effects on the baby.

