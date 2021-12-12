In Mexico, the average prices of coffee from brands such as Nescafé, Legal or Starbucks do not yet reflect the increase seen in arabica contracts, exported mainly from Brazil and Colombia, according to data compiled by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography ( INEGI) at the end of November. Others, such as the average price of the bag of 500 grams of regular coffee from Punta de Cielo, registered an increase of 20.13% when comparing the month of November last year compared to the same month in 2021, according to INEGI data.

“The transfer is already taking place in the retail sector and this increase will continue,” says Ana Azuara, a commodities analyst at the financial institution Banco Base.

Part of the pressure on the price of coffee contracts is explained by logistical interruptions in supply chains and fewer Colombian exports than estimated, Rabobank analysts said in a report. “Although the reserves are stabilizing.”

Another element that had an impact on coffee production was adverse weather conditions, such as the frosts observed in Brazil in August. In this period, the government of the South American country estimated that the Arabica coffee harvest was a quarter lower than that of 2020. The outlook does not seem to improve for the next production period.

“There are expectations that the ‘La Niña’ phenomenon will spread and cause more droughts and could damage the following season,” says Azuara.

With increasing demand and pressure on costs, companies that export and sell coffee, such as Nestlé, are gradually forced to increase the price to the consumer. “We hope to progressively increase prices responsibly in the remainder of 2021 and 2022, with different trends by geography and category,” the firm said in its latest quarterly report.