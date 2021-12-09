Evergrande falls into default, according to risk rating agency Fitch

Evergrande, the Chinese-born real estate giant that sent global finances shaking last September, has entered into receivership, according to the credit risk specialist agency Fitch.

According to the rating agency, on November 6, the group should have made a payment of US $ 82.4 million. It did not. It had a 30-day grace period, which expired on Tuesday, December 7, so technically, for Fitch, Evergrande went into default.

In this way, the agency downgraded the rating of the Chinese real estate company to “restricted default” for “non-payment of bond installments abroad.”

In another note, Fitch says that another Chinese company in the sector, Kaisa Group, has also fallen into the same situation, a company that, unlike Evergrande, has begun to work on the restructuring of its US $ 12 billion of offshore debt. .

Neither Evergrande nor Kaisa, whose shares are listed in Hong Kong, have made public statements considering themselves in default.

In its note on Evergrande, Fitch says the Chinese developer did not respond to its request for confirmation on overdue coupon payments of $ 82.4 million that were due last month. “Therefore, we assume that he did not pay,” says the text.

Fitch defines a “restricted default” as an indication that an issuer has experienced a distressed debt default or swap, but has not commenced settlement processes, such as bankruptcy filings, and remains operational.

Failure to pay will also cause the rest of your dollar interest coupons to expire immediately and enable creditors to claim payment if at least 25 percent of bondholders claim it.

Evergrande, which has more than $ 300 billion in debt and is the focus of the Chinese real estate crisis.

Kaisa, according to Refinitiv, has maturities totaling $ 2.8 billion in 2022 and between $ 2.2 billion and $ 3.2 billion per year between 2023 and 2025.

The Evergrande crisis and the Fitch note

Evergrande is a huge Chinese holding company especially dedicated to real estate, but it has multiple businesses.

He is on the verge of bankruptcy due to difficulties in his business model that has led him to defaults on the payment of his debt.

While the Chinese government has been silent on the Evergrande crisis, many analysts say that sooner or later the Chinese government will start to “play this game”, divide the company, and the world economy will not be in trouble.

According to a note from the Dutch bank ING, “the Chinese government is going to help Evergrande to raise some capital, although it may have to divest some holdings to a third party, such as a Chinese state company.”