The specialized site Rotten Tomatoes has shared its list of the best anime films of 2021. This year it was one of the best in the industry with large modern franchises such as My Hero Academia or Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) or new films from old sagas like Sailor Moon, Evangelion and Gundam. But, who took the grand prize of the year was Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon a Time with the first place.

But, this is only the beginning of the long list for one of the best years in the anime industry. In fact, there are only two movies that have negative ratings, unlike Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) or Evangelion.. The first one is Earwig and the Witch, from the famous Studio Ghibli and directed by Goro Miyazaki, son of Hayao Miyazaki. With a 30% approval score he ranks 10th, his story takes place in the British countrysideEarwig is a girl with magical powers who sees her life under a new world when she is forced to live with a lonely witch.

But this was not the only film that both audiences and critics rejected. In ninth place is Bright: Samurai Soul, an anime film that was released exclusively on Netflix. This film by the young director Kyohei Ishiguro, was not what the public expected and only obtained a 40% approval. His story takes place in the Japan of the Meiji Restoration in which a ronin, a samurai who has fallen from grace, has to team up with a murderous orc to save his world.

Unlike these two movies, all other 2021 animes that made it to the movies got passing scores above 80%, from Gundam, My Hero Academia, Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer), Evangelion, etc.

Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer): Mugen Train and My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, two of the favorites

The eighth-place film is from a classic franchise, Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway takes us to relive one of the most memorable fights of the Federation of Earth, the central government.. If you are a fan of the mecha, the mighty giant robots, you have to see this movie available on Netflix.

Just above it is My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission with 85% approval, it was released in theaters with great anticipation.. This non-canonical story takes our heroes on a mission in which they will have to test their skills against new villains that will make their enemies tremble.

The sixth place is taken by Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer): Mugen Train with a 98% approval, an almost perfect rating. This epic film broke the expectations of audiences and critics, becoming the highest-grossing anime film in history. If you are interested in seeing it, it is available through Funimation.

Starting in fifth place, the movies have a 100% approval rating with a few small reviews causing their ratings to vary, according to Rotten Tomatoes. The first one is WORDS BUBBLE UP LIKE SODA POP, another production directed by Kyohei Ishiguro. This story of allows us to meet a shy boy with communication problems who has to go through a process of self-discovery during the summer.

Followed by her is Violet Evergarden: The Movie, an anime film available on Netflix that continues the interesting story with the homonymous series.

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon a Time, the best anime movie of 2021

The top three anime movies of 2021 are dominated by some of the industry’s most recognized classic franchises, leaving My Hero Academia and Kimetsu no Yaiba behind. (Demon Slayer). The third place is occupied by Sailor Moon: Eternal, a film that came to the West thanks to Netflix and that adapts one of the most memorable arcs of Usagi Tsukino and company.

On the other hand, the second place is occupied by Josee, Tiger and the Fish, a funny little drama directed by Kotaro Tamura and First place is reserved for Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon a Time, a movie that is available on Amazon Prime Video and that ends a franchise that for about 30 years has told the story of Shinji Ikari and company.

This epic film has one of the highest ratings in all of Rotten Tomatoes, surpassing films from the West, as well as other animes.. It seems that Hideaki Anno, its director, has said goodbye to the franchise through the front door.