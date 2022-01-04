It seems that the end of the movie will not be the end of this franchise

When one thinks of giant robots, one of the last things on the mind is clothing, but we cannot deny that the end result is always surprising. Now, fashion company FILA has found a way to capture that sweet robot style by partnering with Radio Eva for a Neon Genesis Evangelion-inspired clothing collaboration. under the name of Radio Eva Shop. It’s time to dress up like a Nerv pilot in these official apparel!

It’s no surprise that this collaboration takes place, after Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon a Time became Japan’s most profitable film of 2021. Although, it is undeniable that manga and anime clothing collaborations seem to be all the rage. Lately, it seems that now even couture designer fashion brands around the world have jumped in on the action. From more affordable brands like UNIQLO that launch some sick Demon Slayer t-shirts or the Box Lunch collaboration between Hello Kitty and Naruto Shippuden, to world-renowned designers like Kappa that launch an incredible line of One Piece or Gucci with those same characters in their latest fashion. In this way, it seems that anime is legitimately invading the clothing game. With so many classic characters and franchises getting the style treatment, it was only a matter of time before a classic like Neon Genesis Evangelion inspired its own collection now through the official store of FILA in Japan.

The collection features a wide range of items, which means there is something for every type of Evangelion fan. Hats, graphic tees, super adorable sneakers, fancy sweaters, and even some sickly-looking shoulder bags; this collection really has it all. It is not only the selection of diverse products, but also the inspiration of characters and robots from the series found in this collection. Some of these high-quality items have a range of items influenced by many supporting characters, not just the main protagonist Shinji Ikari and his Eva-01. In total, there are around thirty different pieces in this FILA collection, which means that one could legitimately turn their entire wardrobe into that of a stylish streetwear-styled Nerv racer if they so desired.

Although, if you are interested in buying any of these items, we recommend visiting the FILA official page before researching how to order internationally from Japan. This special collection is not available otherwise, the western stores of the company will not offer any of these items directly (even less in a pandemic and with an imminent border closure by part of the Asian archipelago).

This isn’t the only release of incredible Neon Genesis Evangelion merchandise that has occurred recently, so fans will be delighted to find that they can expand their collection from this franchise into more than just clothing. They’ve also released a pair of NGE wireless earphones, an inlet plug-shaped body pillow, and even themed emergency food rations like the ones eaten on the show. These FILA x Neon Genesis Evangelion items have been trending for the past few months, in fact some of the products have already been out of stock, so if you still want to buy something from this amazing collaboration, you better act fast. All products can be found in the japanese site, although it may require you to use a browser translation service to facilitate the shopping experience. Good luck and happy hunting!!

Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice upon a Time, the last film in the series

Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon a Time (シ ン ・ エ ヴ ァ ン ゲ リ オ ン 劇場版) is a Japanese science fiction anime film released in 2021, written and co-directed by Hideaki Anno and produced by Studio Khara. It is the fourth and final film in the Rebuild of Evangelion series, based on the Neon Genesis Evangelion anime series.

This story takes place in Paris, where a team from the Wille organization, led by Maya Ibuki, works on a system designed to restore the city to its previous state. When attacked by the forces of Nerv, they are defended by the Wunder fleet and Mari Illustrious Makinami in Unit-08.. Mari defeats the attackers and Wille’s team restores Paris. Meanwhile, Asuka Shikinami Langley, Rei Ayanami, and Shinji Ikari, still dejected, walk on the outskirts of Tokyo-3.

They eventually arrive at a settlement made up of survivors and meet Toji Suzuhara, Hikari Horaki, and Kensuke Aida, now adults. Touji is a doctor and has a son with Hikari, while Kensuke is a technician and they are all friends with Shinji. Asuka expresses frustration with Shinji, force-feeding him. As Shinji slowly recovers, Rei explores the town and settles down, working as a farmer. Shinji meets Ryoji Kaji, the son of Misato Katsuragi and the late Ryoji Kaji. Rei requires constant exposure to LCL and cannot maintain herself, breaking down in Shinji’s presence. This is the start of the latest Neon Genesis Evangelion movie, although as these collaborations demonstrate, it won’t be the end of the franchise and its products..

