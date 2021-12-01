EVA-01 cosplay shows how real it is

The world of cosplayers is one in constant evolution. The members of this group always show great passion when it comes to recreating as closely as possible some of the most famous characters in the world of anime and video games. Now, this time a cosplayer known as Maolo managed to recreate the iconic mecha EVA-01 in the most real way possible.

Maolo is someone who for years has been in charge of standing out in an ocean of Reis and Asukas. In this way, his most recent work brings the EVA-01 unit to life. in a way that seems to rival the best figures that we can find on the market today.

“It is impossible”… they said.

It is all about optical illusions. pic.twitter.com/109BT7WzMG – Sunny🇭🇰🇩🇪 (@SunnyMaolo) November 29, 2021

Almost the entire unit is made from foam pieces that have been individually wrapped in colored synthetic leather, which unlike painted pieces can look much softer and more metallic. This is a technique that has been used for years in tokusatsu series, such as Power Rangers.

Editor's Note:

This is a great job. Very few people decide to cosplay from a mecha, due to how difficult it is to move, but Maolo has managed to find a fairly simple way to solve this problem, something that will surely be used by other people.

