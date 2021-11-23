The big week of Black Friday It has started with a multitude of offers on mobiles of all brands and of all prices. Some operators such as Orange and Vodafone have also joined these discounts and have also added discounts on some rates. The same happens with Euskaltel, whose Black Friday runs this year until November 30.

The operator of the MásMóvil Group has launched an attractive promotion with large mobile discounts and unlimited gigs of gift. In addition, it has lowered the price of its combined 300 Mbps + two mobile lines to 19 euros per month with the option to enjoy 1 Gbps of free speed for three months.

OPPO and Xiaomi at a discounted price

This year, Euskaltel has chosen to make discounts at some terminals and give gifts to those who purchase them an unlimited data voucher for three months. Most of the models that enter the offer are from OPPO and Xiaomi, although you can find some Samsung. Some examples that go down in price are:

Oppo A54: drop from 8 to 6 euros per month with three months of free unlimited GB.

Oppo A94: drop from 14 to 11 euros per month with three months of free unlimited GB.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE: low from 16 to 13 euros per month with three months of free unlimited GB.

In addition to mobile discounts and unlimited free bonuses, Euskaltel has launched an attractive promotion for new customers in one of its most popular combinations. By 19 euros per month for six months (59 euros per month, afterwards), the Osoa pack includes the following:

300 Mbps fiber .

Two mobile lines with unlimited GB and unlimited calls the first year (after 30 GB and unlimited calls).

Landline with 4,000 minutes to national landlines and 100 minutes to mobiles per month.

Agile TV Leisure with more than 80 channels, deco Android TV 4K and access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney +, etc.

As if that were not enough, when contracting this pack, Euskaltel provides you 1 Gbps speed free for the first three months. If from the fourth month, you want to keep the 1 Gbps fiber instead of the 300 Mbps, the monthly fee will increase by 10 euros (29 euros per month until the sixth month and 69 euros per month from the seventh).

